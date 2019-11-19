Graber Introduces Innovations In Motorization: Virtual Cord™ App And Rechargeable Battery Power Options For Motorized Shades

"Our new Virtual Cord app not only provides added ease and convenience for operating our motorized shades, it can also offer significant energy savings," said John Weinstock, Executive Vice President – Marketing at Springs Window Fashions, parent company of Graber. "Through the app, homeowners can schedule the shades to raise or lower at peak times during the day, to give your heating or air conditioning natural support for maximum energy savings."

Graber Virtual Cord App

The new Graber Virtual Cord app, compatible with iOS or Android devices, offers convenient shade control from anywhere in the world. Specific benefits include:

Convenience – A gateway device connects the Virtual Cord app to a homeowner's Graber shades – whether it be for a single shade or an entire houseful – up to 30 shades per gateway device. From there, homeowners can set multiple routines for the whole home – from lowering children's bedroom shades before bedtime to raising shades with the sunrise. The app can also be downloaded on each family member's mobile device and different levels of permission can be added to each. Traveling? Not an issue – a homeowner can override the set times for complete control.

– A gateway device connects the Virtual Cord app to a homeowner's Graber shades – whether it be for a single shade or an entire houseful – up to 30 shades per gateway device. From there, homeowners can set multiple routines for the whole home – from lowering children's bedroom shades before bedtime to raising shades with the sunrise. The app can also be downloaded on each family member's mobile device and different levels of permission can be added to each. Traveling? Not an issue – a homeowner can override the set times for complete control. Smart Home Integration – Shades can be controlled by a simple voice command with in-home smart devices, like Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

– Shades can be controlled by a simple voice command with in-home smart devices, like Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Safety – Look like you're at home, even when you're not, by raising and lowering shades automatically to enhance home security.

– Look like you're at home, even when you're not, by raising and lowering shades automatically to enhance home security. Energy Efficiency – About 30 percent of a home's heating energy is lost through windows.** Automation allows the homeowner to strategically open shades to let in sunlight to help heat the home, or close them to maximize insulation at the window.

Graber Rechargeable Battery

Also new from Graber is a rechargeable battery for Virtual Cord shades, enabling homeowners to recharge – rather than replace – the batteries for Graber Virtual Cord Motorized Shades – saving users time, money and the hassle of replacing batteries. In addition, the battery pack holds up to 20 percent more battery charge than other motors.

"With our rechargeable battery packs, we like to say you can 'charge it and forget it,' because they only need to be charged about once a year," added Weinstock. "And they're powerful enough for virtually any sized window – from the very small to the very large."

The rechargeable battery pack is compatible with all Graber Virtual Cord shades, including cellular, pleated, natural, solar, roller, Roman, tailored Roman, sheer and layered shades. Plus, the rechargeable battery pack can be fitted to existing Virtual Cord shades, so no shades are left behind.

And while the rechargeable battery pack is a significant innovation, so are Graber's motorized shades in and of themselves. They create a clean, modern look without any clutter from lift cords. No cords mean Graber motorized shades are also certified Best for Kids™, which is safer for children and pets.

*Based on 3100 mAh compared to 2600 mAh in the competition.

**U.S. Department of Energy: energy.gov

For more information on Graber blinds, including ordering free product swatches, visit GraberBlinds.com.

ABOUT GRABER

Graber, a Springs Window Fashions company, has elevated the standard for window treatments since its inception in 1939, when John Graber invented the very first example of Graber craftsmanship. Through innovation and insight, Graber began – and continues to be – a committed, trustworthy partner for both dealers and consumers, ensuring the perfect customized solution for any window. As a dedicated expert, Graber's attentive nature and solution-oriented approach builds relationships enduring for this project and every one after. With its assortment of quality materials, fresh styles and cost-effective pricing, Graber has been a preferred brand in the dealer community for more than eight decades.

ABOUT SPRINGS WINDOW FASHIONS

Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company, supplies leading retailers and distributors with a complete line of blinds, shades, specialty treatments and window hardware. Bali®, Graber®, SWFcontract, Mecho™, Horizons®, Mariak™ and SunSetter™ are brands of Springs Window Fashions. Based in Middleton, WI, the company has facilities in nine locations in the United States and Mexico and employs approximately 8,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

SOURCE Graber

Related Links

https://www.graberblinds.com

