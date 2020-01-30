Graber Unveils 2020 Home Design Trends

"Our Graber Design Guide is a tool that our associates enjoy in developing, and they scour the Earth – literally – to pull together the content," said Rachel Hyslop, Director of Channel Marketing for Graber. "From traveling to international textile shows and furniture markets to meeting with the industry's most respected resources and following the latest market trends, to say our team is thorough when they're developing this tool is an understatement."

Hyslop continued, "At Graber, our custom window treatments are designed to be the perfect finishing touches and these trends can provide additional inspiration to perfect the look of your home."

Graber's 2020 Design Guide features trends for virtually any home décor style – from nature-inspired to bright and bold.

The specific trends featured in the Guide include:

Blue & Serene – From deep ocean blue to bright, Caribbean aqua, shades of blue bring a refreshing energy to every space. While blue is a natural choice for a coastal-style home, these fresh, serene colors are beautiful for draperies, shades and home accessories in any interior style – from modern to traditional, eclectic to farmhouse.

From deep ocean blue to bright, aqua, shades of blue bring a refreshing energy to every space. While blue is a natural choice for a coastal-style home, these fresh, serene colors are beautiful for draperies, shades and home accessories in any interior style – from modern to traditional, eclectic to farmhouse. Timeless as a Tux or Little Black Dress – Inspired to be elegantly balanced and the cornerstones of formal wear – nothing says sophistication quite like black and white. No matter how patterns, solids and finishes are mixed, this strong, simple palette is always striking and there is no shortage of fresh and elegant options – from wood blinds to Roman shades.

Inspired to be elegantly balanced and the cornerstones of formal wear – nothing says sophistication quite like black and white. No matter how patterns, solids and finishes are mixed, this strong, simple palette is always striking and there is no shortage of fresh and elegant options – from wood blinds to Roman shades. Playful & Vibrant – Inspired by the bold and bright. Drapery, cellular, roller and Roman shades are the perfect way to add a pop of color against a neutral wall, or to create strong contrast with a bold wall color. Confidence and vibrancy will be on display, whether a home is modern, eclectic, traditional or coastal.

Inspired by the bold and bright. Drapery, cellular, roller and Roman shades are the perfect way to add a pop of color against a neutral wall, or to create strong contrast with a bold wall color. Confidence and vibrancy will be on display, whether a home is modern, eclectic, traditional or coastal. Soft & Peaceful – With gentle neutrals layered for a peaceful and quiet ambiance, these soft hues can be gossamer and airy or warm and tranquil, depending on fabrics and light control. Creating a personal sanctuary in peaceful, subdued tones can be done with any type of window treatment, from shutters to natural shades.

With gentle neutrals layered for a peaceful and quiet ambiance, these soft hues can be gossamer and airy or warm and tranquil, depending on fabrics and light control. Creating a personal sanctuary in peaceful, subdued tones can be done with any type of window treatment, from shutters to natural shades. Rustic & Natural – Celebrate the simplicity of distinctive woods, reeds and palettes found in nature. Wood blinds, shutters, natural shades and textured pleated shades are a few ways to bring a finely crafted, natural look to the home. An obvious fit for a cottage or modern farmhouse décor, these versatile window treatments add a touch of artful craftsmanship and rustic beauty.

These trends are used in the development of all Graber products including the recently launched Cellular and Pleated shades collection and the updated Roller and Solar shades collection.

Graber products are available at more than 10,000 dealers in the U.S. and Canada. For more information on Graber, including how to order free product swatches or to view our Trend Guide, visit GraberBlinds.com.

ABOUT GRABER

Graber, a Springs Window Fashions company, has elevated the standard for window treatments since its inception in 1939, when John Graber invented the very first example of Graber craftsmanship. Through innovation and insight, Graber began – and continues to be – a committed, trustworthy partner for both dealers and consumers, ensuring the perfect customized solution for any window. As a dedicated expert, Graber's attentive nature and solution-oriented approach builds relationships enduring for this project and every one after. With its assortment of quality materials, fresh styles and cost-effective pricing, Graber has been a preferred brand in the dealer community for more than eight decades.

ABOUT SPRINGS WINDOW FASHIONS

Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company, supplies leading retailers and distributors with a complete line of blinds, shades, specialty treatments and window hardware. Bali®, Graber®, SWFcontract, Mecho™, Horizons®, Mariak™ and SunSetter™ are brands of Springs Window Fashions. Based in Middleton, WI, the company has facilities in nine locations in the United States and Mexico and employs approximately 8,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

SOURCE Graber

Related Links

https://www.graberblinds.com

