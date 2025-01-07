Grabity™ by Polyphenol Factory, developed by a KAIST Scientist, Steals the Spotlight at CES 2025

Revolutionizing the beauty industry with cutting-edge haircare innovation

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's KAIST startup Polyphenol Factory, led by Dr. Hae-Shin Lee, unveils its revolutionary haircare brand Grabity™ today at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Combining advanced KAIST technology with proven results, Grabity™ is a groundbreaking hair loss shampoo that has redefined the haircare market in South Korea and is now poised to transform the global haircare industry.

At CES 2025, Grabity™ unveils its full range of products, including Hair Lifting Shampoos, a Conditioner, and a Styling Mist. Each product is expertly designed to combat hair loss, thinning, and weak hair with a focus on delivering visible, transformative results.

The secret behind Grabity™'s success lies in its proprietary LiftMax 308™ formula, a patented polyphenol-based complex designed to fortify hair by forming a protective layer over damaged cuticles. This innovative ingredient delivers an immediate 140% boost in hair volume, with effects lasting up to 48 hours.

Clinically proven and dermatologically tested, Grabity™ has earned the prestigious 'Excellent' grade from Dermatest in Germany and recognition from Intertek, a global clinical organization. Aligned with its commitment to sustainability, Grabity™ utilizes eco-friendly packaging crafted from coconut shells, reducing plastic usage and reinforcing the brand's dedication to environmental responsibility.

Since its launch in April 2024, Grabity™ has become a phenomenon in South Korea, consistently selling out across all major retail channels. A leading retailer reported sales of $18,000 USD per minute, underscoring its blockbuster appeal.

On secondary markets, Grabity™ products are resold for over $190 USD per bottle—six to seven times their original retail price—highlighting the extraordinary demand for this game-changing haircare solution.

Grabity™ began its global journey with a highly successful Kickstarter campaign in early 2024, where it exceeded its funding goal by 1,122%. Following this success, the brand expanded into Japan, where its products are now available in premium beauty salons and have received glowing reviews from professional stylists and consumers alike.

During CES 2025, Grabity™ hosts live demonstrations of its LiftMax 308™ technology, allowing attendees to experience its transformative effects firsthand. With strong interest anticipated from international buyers, Grabity™ is set to solidify its position as a global leader in beauty-tech innovation.

"Our mission has always been to empower individuals with hair concerns," says Dr. Hae-Shin Lee, the visionary behind Grabity™ and a globally recognized scientist ranked in the top 1% worldwide. "LiftMax 308™ not only delivers visible volume but also professional-grade results that can be achieved at home. This innovation is particularly transformative for our North American customers, especially those with fine or blonde hair."

Following CES 2025, Grabity™ will launch on Amazon US in early 2025, marking the start of its expansion into the North American market.

