GRABO Announces HIGH FLOW, The Ultimate Tool for Lifting Extremely Porous, Heavy Materials

The latest product sets a new benchmark in portable vacuum lifter technology

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GRABO, the leader in professional-grade premium power tools, announced its all-new HIGH FLOW electric vacuum lifter, built to tackle the most porous and challenging materials.

"The HIGH FLOW's enhanced vacuum technology brings a new level of ease and efficiency to some of the most challenging job site tasks," said Nimo Rotem, GRABO co-founder and CEO. "This is the most powerful and advanced tool we've ever created — no handheld portable vacuum tool has ever gripped porous materials with this level of strength."

The GRABO HIGH FLOW stands as GRABO's most advanced tool, with more power and improved vacuum technology, revolutionizing the way challenging objects are handled. This versatile, portable electric vacuum lifter effortlessly manages a variety of materials, including some of the most extremely porous materials out there.

With a vacuum flow rate of 1.5 cubic meters per minute, or 1,500 liters per minute, the HIGH FLOW easily grips and lifts heavy, porous materials. Its portable design features a smart cut foam seal and ergonomic T-handle, making it ideal for handling outdoor pavers and rough surfaces like dry cast pavers and patio bricks.

GRABO created a new pistol grip design for the HIGH FLOW that allows for easy lifting, gripping, moving, or installation of heavy and porous materials with precision and trust.

HIGH FLOW Key Features:

Versatile Suction Plates: The tool offers multiple suction plate options, available in 300*300mm and 400*400mm sizes, making it adaptable for a variety of shapes and sizes.

Real-Time Pressure Display: A large LED digital display at the top of the tool shows real-time PSI or BAR pressure, providing users with precise information on the vacuum force being applied.

Powerful Lifting Capacity: Equipped with a new GRABO 20-volt battery, the HIGH FLOW can lift up to 242 lbs. (110 kg) using the Suction Plate 400 attachment, with a reduced capacity of 150 lbs. (68 kg) when using the Suction Plate 300.

The HIGH FLOW is available for preorder now and will be available in late 2024 or early 2025. For more details on the HIGH FLOW and GRABO's full range of electric vacuum lifters, visit grabo.com.

About GRABO: GRABO, by Nemo Power Tools, was founded in 2019 to provide heavy-lifting solutions with professional-grade premium power tools. With headquarters in Hong Kong and Las Vegas, the company owns and operates its manufacturing facilities, ensuring the highest quality control standards for its extensive distribution network spanning over 150 distributors across 45 countries. GRABO's mission, "Heavy Lifting Made Easy," empowers both professionals and hobbyists with power tools designed to elevate efficiency and boost productivity. Learn more at grabo.com.

