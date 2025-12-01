GRABO Announces PRO BRUSHLESS Vacuum Lifting Tool With Adjustable Levels And Cross-Brand Battery Compatibility

Adjustable levels allow handling of fragile materials; cross-brand battery compatibility with Bosch, Dewalt, Flex, Makita, and Milwaukee

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GRABO today announced the GRABO PRO BRUSHLESS, the most powerful, smartest, and efficient vacuum lifting tool ever created by the company. This cutting-edge product introduces a powerful brushless motor and operates on GRABO's advanced 20V battery platform, delivering rapid suction of 30 liters per minute and achieving full vacuum in an impressive five seconds. Featuring cross-brand battery compatibility with the new GRABO BATTERY ADAPTER, users can power GRABO PRO BRUSHLESS with the same 18V/20V lithium-ion batteries they already use from major tool brands including Bosch, Dewalt, Flex, Makita, and Milwaukee.

"The GRABO PRO BRUSHLESS takes everything professionals love about GRABO and makes it smarter, faster, and more versatile," said Nimo Rotem, GRABO CEO. "With the addition of cross-brand battery compatibility with our new adapter, we're eliminating one of the biggest pain points for professionals who work with multiple tool platforms."

The GRABO PRO BRUSHLESS features advanced capabilities tailored for professionals, including ergonomic rubberized handles, an intuitive LED digital display, and achieving full vacuum in an impressive five seconds. The breakthrough vacuum limit selector empowers users to safely handle fragile materials — glass, tile, wood, metal, drywall, granite, pavers, and more — by adjusting vacuum levels accordingly, protecting expensive materials from breakage while maintaining secure grip strength.

Weighing in at just 4.4 pounds with the included battery, the GRABO PRO BRUSHLESS delivers exceptional power-to-weight ratio with 26W rated power output in a compact design. The high-capacity 2.6 Ah lithium-ion battery provides up to 900 on-off cycles of 10 seconds each on a single charge, ensuring all-day productivity. The tool retains full compatibility with existing GRABO accessories.

The all-new GRABO BATTERY ADAPTER represents a game-changing advancement in tool flexibility, eliminating the need to carry multiple battery platforms to the job site and allowing professionals to leverage their existing battery investments. Compatible with select 18V/20V lithium-ion batteries from Bosch, Dewalt, Flex, Makita, and Milwaukee, the adapter ensures continuous workflow without battery-related interruptions.

The GRABO PRO BRUSHLESS will retail for $340 as a comprehensive kit including wireless remote, 20V battery and charger, extra filter, foam protector, manual, and canvas carrying bag. The GRABO BATTERY ADAPTER is sold separately. Both will be available in early 2026 through authorized dealers and online at grabo.com .

About GRABO: GRABO, by Nemo Power Tools, was founded in 2019 to provide heavy-lifting solutions with professional-grade premium power tools. With headquarters in Hong Kong and Las Vegas, the company owns and operates its manufacturing facilities, ensuring the highest quality control standards for its extensive distribution network spanning over 150 distributors across 45 countries. GRABO's mission, "Heavy Lifting Made Easy," empowers both professionals and hobbyists with power tools designed to elevate efficiency and boost productivity. Learn more at grabo.com.

