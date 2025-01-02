Grace-Based Films Announces National Week of Hope Inspired by Documentary "A Case for Love"

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace-Based Films, a nonprofit film production company that produced the national hit documentary A Case for Love (www.acaseforlovemovie.com), is excited to announce the National Week of Hope, beginning on January 19th during the week of the US presidential inauguration.

Watch the official A CASE FOR LOVE trailer Poster

Individuals and organizations nationwide are invited to host film screenings in their communities, joining others who are fostering meaningful conversations during these challenging times. These screenings aim to inspire solidarity and promote constructive dialogue centered on love, compassion, and community, helping bridge divisions in our world.

A Case for Love has been seen by audiences across the United States and has served as a tool to engage in critical dialogues about how Americans might be able to see and accept the "others" in their lives with love and humanity. Churches, temples, schools, community centers, colleges and other organizations have used the film as a vehicle for discussion and learning.

A Case for Love is now available to rent or purchase on most streaming and cable platforms — including iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, DISH, DirecTV and other online retailers. National reactions to the film and testimony of its impact are available at https://acaseforlovemovie.com/response/.

Grace-Based Films (www.gracebasedfilms.org), a Los Angeles-based company, is dedicated to telling stories that work for 21st-century audiences. It's the company's mission to take people wherever they are in life's messiness, remind them that they are always loved, and help them grow closer to themselves and their community.

To learn more about A Case for Love, the National Week of Hope, or Grace-Based Films, visit www.gracebasedfilms.org or contact: [email protected].

