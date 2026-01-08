Grace Cathedral Announces CARNIVALE 2026: Noite de Carnaval -- A Celebration of Joy

San Francisco's signature Mardi Gras gala returns Friday, February 13, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Cathedral, the iconic Episcopal cathedral in the heart of San Francisco, announces CARNIVALE 2026, its largest annual fundraising gala, taking place Friday, February 13, 2026. Reflecting the cathedral's vision of a spiritually alive world and inspired by the exuberance of Brazilian Mardi Gras festivals, this year's theme is Noite de Carnaval: A Celebration of Joy—an evening infused with rhythm, color, and radiant celebration.

Co-chaired by Robert Brown and Erin McCune, beneath the soaring Gothic arches of Grace Cathedral, Carnivale transforms the historic space into an immersive, festive environment that blends sacred architecture with bold artistic expression. Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour, formal seated dinner, live auction hosted by MC Liam Mayclem and online auctions, a fund-the-future paddle raise, and dynamic entertainment with traditional Brazilian Samba, followed by The Late Night Revelry, the gala's high-energy after party, featuring DJ Chris Clouse, that extends the celebration late into the night.

"Carnivale reflects the heart of Grace Cathedral: joy, generosity, and a deep commitment to community," said The Right Reverend Austin K. Rios, Bishop of California. "At a time when so many are longing for connection and hope, this celebration reminds us that faith is meant to be shared and comes alive with beauty, music, and purpose. Inspired by the spirit of Brazilian Carnaval, the evening invites us to gather, rejoice, and remember the life-giving power of being together."

Since its launch in 2011, Carnivale is one of San Francisco's most anticipated philanthropic events, supporting Grace Cathedral's mission as a working cathedral for all people and advancing its commitments to spiritual formation, social justice, the arts, and community engagement.

Brazilian Carnaval, known for its infectious rhythms, elaborate costumes, and communal joy, provides both inspiration and symbolism for this year's celebration. Noite de Carnaval honors not only festivity, but resilience, creativity, and the power of joy as a spiritual force.

"At Grace Cathedral, joy lies at the heart of what we do and who we are," said The Very Reverend Dr. Malcolm Clemens Young, Dean of Grace Cathedral. "Carnivale reflects our calling to create spaces where beauty, generosity, and human connection flourish. This Brazilian-inspired celebration reflects our vibrant and embodied approach to spirituality. We invite people of all backgrounds to step inside and experience the wonder and joy of this transcendent place."

Guests are encouraged to continue the evening at The Late Night Revelry, Carnivale's after party, designed to welcome a broader audience eager to experience the energy and atmosphere of the gala. With tickets ranging from $100 to $165, the Revelry brings fresh music, movement, and new life into the night helping shape Carnivale as San Francisco's premier Mardi Gras celebration.

Event Details

Grace Cathedral CARNIVALE 2026

Noite de Carnaval: A Celebration of Joy

Friday, February 13, 2026

Grace Cathedral, San Francisco

www.gracecathedral.org/carnivale

About Grace Cathedral

Grace Cathedral is an Episcopal church and the third-largest Episcopal cathedral in the United States, located atop Nob Hill in San Francisco. Known worldwide for its striking architecture, luminous stained glass, two labyrinths, Interfaith AIDS Chapel, renowned choirs, and historic Aeolian-Skinner organ, Grace Cathedral welcomes visitors from around the globe.

A living and working cathedral for all people, Grace Cathedral serves its congregation and the broader community through worship, social justice initiatives, arts and culture, spiritual formation, and public programs. Through its GraceArts cultural membership program, the cathedral invites deep engagement with its artistic, social, and cultural offerings, fostering connection, hope, and meaningful encounter.

Guided by a vision of a spiritually alive world, Grace Cathedral continues to reimagine sacred space as a place for community, creativity, empathy, and inspiration in the heart of San Francisco.

Contact

Eva Woo Slavitt – Canon of Communications and Marketing

[email protected]

925-876-9435

SOURCE Grace Cathedral