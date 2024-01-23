Grace Cathedral Names Louise Gregory, Chief Development Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Cathedral will be naming Louise Gregory as its new Chief Development Officer. Gregory will work closely with the Grace Cathedral Dean, the Board of Trustees, and cathedral leadership to expand and diversify its funding base and meet annual and long-term budget needs to support its mission, programs, and strategic priorities. Gregory is a CFRE (certified fundraising executive). Gregory's team oversees annual and planned giving, major gifts, and the Carnivale gala.

For 175 years, Grace Cathedral has served the people of San Francisco and the Episcopal Diocese of California. It is a house of prayer for all people – a place of inclusive community and spiritual practice, social justice work, music and the arts, yoga, and more.

"We are delighted to welcome Louise to Grace Cathedral as our new Chief Development Officer. Louise is a seasoned professional who has led successful campaigns with several organizations. She is known for her warm relationships with colleagues and donors. I am confident that she will be a wonderful partner for me and the other Trustees who do so much to raise the funds that make it possible for Grace Cathedral to advance our mission of reimagining church with courage, joy, and wonder," said the Very Rev. Dr. Malcolm Clemens Young, Dean of Grace Cathedral.

"I am very excited to assume the role of chief philanthropy officer for Grace Cathedral in San Francisco. It is an honor to lead fundraising for this historic sacred space. I look forward to getting to know the staff, congregation and supporters who will partner with me in achieving wonderful goals," said Louise Gregory.

A San Francisco resident since 1988, Gregory has held Executive and Leadership positions in major cultural organizations throughout her career, including UC Berkeley Library, Berkeley Art Museum, Pacific Film Archive, the Exploratorium, and the California Academy of Sciences. Gregory received a BA from Hollins University, and an MA in Museum Studies from San Francisco State University. She received her Certificate of Fundraising from the Indiana University Center for Philanthropy. A practitioner of Japanese ikebana for more than 35 years, Gregory grew up in the Episcopal Church, and her uncle is a retired priest.

About Grace Cathedral

Grace Cathedral is an Episcopal church in the heart of San Francisco and the third-largest Episcopal cathedral in the United States. For one hundred and seventy-five years, Grace Cathedral has been a house of prayer for all people. It serves the community and its congregation with a deep commitment to social justice, community outreach, expansive musical performances, the arts, and wellness programs. Its GraceArts membership program is designed for the broader community to engage more deeply with the cathedral's artistic and cultural offerings. As the cathedral church of the Episcopal Diocese of California and the seat of its bishop, Grace's mission is to reimagine church through courage, joy, and wonder. For more information, visit www.gracecathedral.org .

