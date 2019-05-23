Grace Century's Portfolio Company, PWBR INC., Appoints Chief Technology Officer

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GraceCentury's health incubator, OXIO Health, Inc., announces that its early stage startup PWBR, Inc.™ (Personal Wellness Blockchain Record™) has appointed James Whelan as its new Chief Technology Officer. PWBR, Inc. is a privately held enterprise focused on using blockchain/Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) to provide consumers with authority over their personal healthcare record (PHR) and exponentially increase the science of data analytics for the advancement of biosciences and pharmacogenomics. Mr. Whelan will be responsible for the development and execution of the PWBR, Inc. Block Chain EHR platform, as well as the continued development of all software platforms and applications within the OXIO Health, Inc. portfolio of companies.

Carl Larsen, President, PWBR, Inc., said "We are delighted to welcome James to our leadership team. I believe that James' nearly 30 years of experience in software application architecture, blockchain/Distributed Ledger Technology and management of software development teams will ensure that we deliver the next generation of healthcare IT applications that turn healthcare around."

Over the course of his career, Mr. Whelan has held several COO and CTO positions and has also started and successfully run a number of companies of his own. Most recently, he served as CTO of a public corporation, developing a blockchain solution to the complex and challenging task of compliance tracking and auditing of cannabis products. Mr. Whelan serves as an advisor to several blockchain projects, including DataBlockChain.io, Pitch. Ventures and BlockChainAgility.io. He also serves on an advisory panel to the Florida legislature regarding potential blockchain projects to be funded by the State of Florida.

Mr. Whelan earned his Bachelor of Arts in International Marketing from Florida International University and completed his Master's in Business Administration-Economics from Nova Southeastern University. He has numerous certifications, including his Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification from the Project Management Institute (PMI).

Grace Century's President and Director of Research, Scott Wolf, commented, "It's so exciting to see a new firm develop and attract such talent in a new industry, especially in one that is as innovative as blockchain. We are convinced that the healthcare industry is perfectly matched and best adaptable for this revolutionary technology."

About Grace Century, FZ LLC

Grace Century FZ LLC is an International research and private equity consultancy located in Ras Al Khaimah, (north of Dubai) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Grace Century specializes in "game-changing" life science and health-related private equity projects.

About PWBR, Inc.

PWBR, Inc. is one of five companies that are part of OXIO Health, Inc. portfolio of early stage startup companies developing leading edge technology solutions for the U.S. and global healthcare industry. For additional information, please visit the PWBR website at www.pwbr.io.

About OXIO Health, Inc.

OXIO Health, Inc. is the Innovator/Incubator/Accelerator within The Quantum Group, Inc. and has licensed all 15 issued and 17 pending patents of the Quantum Group, Inc. PWBR, Inc. is one of five companies in the OXIO Health, Inc.® portfolio of companies that include: PWeR®, BlueBox™, CareWork Clinics™, Total Care America™, and others to be added in the future.

