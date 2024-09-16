Grace Chapel Changing its Name to Southall Church

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

To our wonderful community,

Grace Chapel has been honored to be a fixture in the community of southwest Franklin for almost 30 years. It has been a church that has impacted thousands of lives in the region and around the world.

In 2022, Grace Chapel announced Rob Rogers as its new Senior Pastor. Since his arrival, Pastor Rob has been diligently working with the church's elders, leadership, and staff to prayerfully put plans together to step into a new season for the church.

To improve the church's ability to serve and bless the people in our community, the beautiful campus will be leveraged to launch upcoming community events. To help strengthen young families, renovations will be made to improve fellowship and children's spaces. To support those who are exploring faith or curious about Christianity, a series of new classes will be offered. These are just a few of the exciting changes in the church direction and culture that have been coming together over the last few years. The church is adapting and growing - meeting the needs of our community with an unwavering faith in Christ that connects timeless scripture to everyday lives.

In the process of praying and planning, it became clear to the church that this new season comes with a new name. In January of 2025, Grace Chapel will become Southall Church.

"Southall Church" (named after the historic road where the church sits) reflects the church's commitment to be a blessing to this wonderful community with new leadership, culture, vision, and soon a new name. It is a commitment of the church to serve faithfully, love sacrificially, and help people follow Jesus.

The community is joyfully invited to our celebration services on January 5, 2025.

