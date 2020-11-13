Grace Delgado's New Book Flor Isidra De La Paz, An Inspiring Read About An Extraordinary Woman Whose Fate Is To Bring Social Change In Her Era

Published by Page Publishing, Grace Delgado's new book Flor Isidra de la Paz follows the awe-inspiring dedication of a woman whose destiny is to become a pioneer of transformation that greatly brings grace and power to the society.

Consumers who wish to witness the heartwarming change brought about by a determined and exemplary woman can purchase Flor Isidra de la Paz in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

