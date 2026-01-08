Grace in Motion: A Night That Moves Scottsdale to Support Mothers in Crisis

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Grace will host Grace in Motion, a new signature fundraising event designed to support Arizona mothers and families facing acute crisis. The event is scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026, from 6 to 10 p.m. inside a private airplane hangar at the Scottsdale Airpark. Attendees will enjoy food and drinks, live music, dancing, and a high-energy live auction—all in support of immediate assistance for families in need.

Founded by Michelle Moore, Mother's Grace provides rapid-response support to mothers and families navigating overwhelming hardship, often due to serious medical treatment for a parent or child. The organization covers essential household expenses and mobilizes over 50 volunteers to deliver meals, transportation, errands, and hands-on support, allowing families to focus on healing. In 2025, Mother's Grace assisted more than 300 local families, supporting approximately 70 percent of those who requested help.

Grace in Motion was developed as an inclusive community event to celebrate long-time supporters and welcome new donors. The evening is designed to be joyful, social, and impactful.

"Grace in Motion is about connection," said Moore. "The vision was to create a night where guests can eat, drink, dance, and enjoy themselves while directly supporting families facing some of the hardest moments of their lives. It is a joyful way to make a tangible difference."

Event Details:

Celebration for a cause: Grace in Motion will be held Thursday, February 26, 2026, from 6 to 10 p.m. at a private airplane hangar at the Scottsdale Airpark, featuring curated food and drinks, tastings, and a high-energy live band.

A local artist will create a live painting on-site during the event. Live auction: The event will include a live auction featuring unique dining experiences, elevated vacations, original artwork, and one-of-a-kind items.

The event also highlights the power of local businesses stepping forward to support local families. Sponsors include Durant's , Valley Toyota , Prada , Galicia Fine Jewelers , AZ Ortho , The Hormel Foundation , Davis and SJS Financial , companies whose generosity and community involvement align closely with the mission of Mother's Grace. The organization is a Platinum-rated charity on GuideStar and a qualified Arizona Charitable Tax Credit organization, ensuring donor dollars are used efficiently and transparently.

Funds raised through Grace in Motion will directly support Mother's Grace's work throughout 2026, with the goal of doubling the number of families served in the coming year. "Mother's Grace is built on showing up when families need it most," Moore said. "Grace in Motion allows our community to come together, celebrate, and ensure that no mother has to face a crisis alone."

Ongoing support opportunities include:

Donations: Contributions help fund emergency financial relief and rapid-response services.

More information about Grace in Motion and Mother's Grace is available at mothers-grace.org .

About Mother's Grace

Mother's Grace is a community‑driven, Arizona‑based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing critical, rapid‑response support to mothers and families facing acute life challenges. Its focus is on helping women and children who are navigating financial hardship due to serious circumstances such as illness, medical treatment, or life‑altering crises.

