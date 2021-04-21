Grace Inspired Ministries Announces Groundbreaking Plans for Affordable Housing Aimed at Seniors

TELFORD, Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Inspired Ministries (GIM), along with development partner LNWA (Leon N. Weiner Associates, Inc.), announce plans for the formal groundbreaking this spring for Sellersville Senior Apartments. This new venture is an affordable rental community, comprised of 50 apartments, eight of which will be dedicated as supportive housing. The Residences will be built to the highest energy efficiency standards utilizing the Department of Energy Zero Energy Ready program.

Affordable Housing for Seniors Coming to Bucks County, PA. Sellersville Senior Apartments will bring much needed affordable and supportive housing to the area.

Dan McKee, President and CEO of Grace Inspired Ministries, stated, "Sellersville Senior Apartments will bring much needed affordable and supportive housing to an area with a growing cost of living and a very limited supply of high-quality, cost-effective, rental housing for seniors."

LNWA and GIM were awarded highly competitive Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) and have also closed on financing with partners S&T Bank, the County of Bucks, the Redevelopment Authority for the County of Bucks, and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh. In addition, the Bucks County Housing Authority and the Bucks County Office of Housing and Community Development will team with a local foundation to coordinate supportive services which will include continuity and management of care to support full and satisfying lives for community residents.

McKee sees this project as an extension of already long roots established in the area by GIM's two life plan communities, the Lutheran Community at Telford and The Community at Rockhill. While honored to join forces with LNWA for development of the project, McKee further stated that the GIM Board of Directors and company leadership have pledged to raise $350,000 to further support the Sellersville Senior Apartments venture.

LNWA is a Delaware based developer of apartment housing with a footprint in ten states and a lengthy track record in Pennsylvania. "We are thrilled to join our partner Grace Inspired Ministries in building 50 units of affordable housing in Bucks County," said Sean Kelly, Executive Vice President at LNWA. "Sellersville is an area where there is ample access to local amenities, banks, and restaurants, all of which make us very confident that our residents will be delighted to call this community their home. We also have the excellent team of Architectural Alliance, Gilmore and Associates Engineers, and Harkins Builders onboard to deliver the highest quality building on this former industrial site."

Grace Inspired Ministries (GIM) was formed in 2017 through the affiliation of the Lutheran Community at Telford and The Community at Rockhill. GIM is a not-for-profit, faith-based entity dedicated to serving older adults. Sellersville Senior Apartments aligns with GIM's vision to lead by identifying and meeting community needs with innovation and accountability.

Contact: Linda Pancio

Company: Grace Inspired Ministries

Phone: 267.429.3311

Mobile: 215.896.9392

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.graceim.org/

Developer Website: www.lnwa.com

SOURCE Grace Inspired Ministries

Related Links

https://www.graceim.org/

