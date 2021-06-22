Grace Potter Teams up with the Foundation Fighting Blindness and Two Blind Brothers for Music to our Eyes Livestream Music Series

Grace Potter is a two-time, Grammy-nominated artist who burst onto the scene in the early 2000s both as a solo artist and with her band The Nocturnals. A bluesy, roots rock specialist with a powerful voice, Potter is a multi-instrumentalist and acclaimed songwriter and performer. Potter has released four solo albums, including 2019's Daylight, which was nominated for both Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Grace's Music to Our Eyes performance will feature some of her top hits and covers, including Empty Heart, Every Heartbeat, Stars, and Amazing Grace. In between sets, Jason Menzo, chief operating officer at the Foundation Fighting Blindness, will interview Grace about her personal experiences with vision loss and how she embraced her creativity during the pandemic. Event registration is free, but attendees will have the opportunity to contribute on Facebook, as all net proceeds will go towards the Foundation's mission.

"We're excited to be collaborating with Two Blind Brothers for another amazing livestream conversation and performance with Grace Potter," says Jason Menzo, COO at the Foundation. "Grace's bold and driven personality provides a strong connection and inspiration for our blind and visually impaired community."

For more information and to register for a reminder about this event, visit: https://bit.ly/3vqcmEd

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $816 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the entire spectrum of blinding retinal diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, and Usher syndrome. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

