Graceada Partners Closes on 168 Home, Purpose-Built Single-Family Townhome Community in Bakersfield

Tyner Ranch Townhomes is located in Kern County, consistently ranked one of the fastest growing counties in California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graceada Partners is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tyner Ranch Townhome Community, a pioneering build-to-rent single family rental neighborhood built in 2007. The 168-home community consists of 17.5 acres on Chimayo Street, La Posta Street, and Montaro Court in Bakersfield, California. Each unit has a private garage, driveway, and back yard and current in-place rent is an estimated 23% below market. The property was purchased for roughly $183,600 per home.

"We see strong demand for this type of property—and Kern County more broadly—in the coming years," said Joe Muratore, Co-CEO with Graceada Partners. "The concept of a single-family rental community is growing in popularity today, and we are able to buy this innovative neighborhood, built in 2007, well below replacement cost."

In-place rents average $1,160 per month, whereas market rents are 23% higher at $1,430 per month. The underwritten IRR is 20.04% with an equity multiple of 2.41x over a 5-year hold period. The community is located less than one block from the Oswell Street exit on California Highway 58, offering optimal access to all of Bakersfield and Highway 99.

Graceada Partners plans to modernize the interior and exterior look, as well as operations of the property, and plans to bring rents to market as a result. The firm will be installing modern drought-tolerant landscaping introducing RUBs (ratio utility billing system) and establishing a more tenant services approach to management. With the changes, Graceada Partners anticipates a strong increase in the value of the property as well as increasing net operating income.

"This property has not received any interior or exterior updates since construction in 2007," added Ryan Swehla, Co-CEO with Graceada Partners. "We look forward to modernizing this single-family neighborhood and increasing the quality of life for all who call Tyner Ranch their home."

This acquisition is an investment from Graceada Partners Fund III.

Learn more about Graceada Partners and its investment strategy at

ABOUT GRACEADA PARTNERS

Graceada Partners is a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm focused on institutionalizing secondary & tertiary markets from within – a combination of entrenched market knowledge and institutional expertise. Founded in 2008, the firm has $0.5 billion AUM and employs a team of 50+ professionals to source, capitalize, manage, renovate, lease and sell properties.

The firm's leadership team has decades of combined experience adding value to over $10 billion in assets across office, retail, multifamily and industrial properties. Born in 2008 in the heart of the Global Financial Crisis, Graceada Partners is a seasoned expert with looming economic uncertainties, which has allowed the firm to turn market dislocation into successful investments.

Learn more at



