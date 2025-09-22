GraceBlocks Integrates Google's Gemini AI Models to Deliver Custom, Automated Solutions for SMBs and HR Teams

SUDBURY, Mass., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GraceBlocks today announced the full integration of Google's Gemini 2.0 Flash and 2.5 Pro models into its customizable database platform (CDP), empowering small-to-medium businesses and HR teams to build intelligent, automated workflows without writing any code. This new "Intelligence Pillar" enables GraceBlocks to deliver custom-built, AI-powered solutions that streamline complex operations and provide data-driven insights.

By embedding Gemini models directly into its platform, GraceBlocks allows users to automate tasks like data extraction from resumes, perform sentiment analysis on employee feedback, and generate personalized communications, transforming how businesses manage their core processes.

"The AI itself is powerful, but the real magic is how the GraceBlocks team puts it to work for us," said Susan Van Klink, CEO of SVK and Associates. "They're not just vendors, they're collaborators who help us solve problems and deliver results faster than we thought possible."

This launch marks a major milestone for GraceBlocks, solidifying its unique position in the market as not just a platform provider, but a consultative partner that builds a client's first custom solution for free.

This release marks a major inflection point in GraceBlocks' evolution from a no-code toolbox into a true consultative automation partner. The Intelligence Pillar isn't just a set of features; it's the engine that enables teams to rise above repetitive tasks and devote more energy to strategic and creative work.

Not Just AI. Applied Intelligence.

From the beginning, GraceBlocks made a strategic bet on AI by building its platform on Google Cloud , anticipating the power and leadership Google Cloud would bring to the space. That bet pays off now, as the Gemini models' capabilities are natively integrated into the platform.

Rather than offering generic AI tools, GraceBlocks delivers tailored solutions for business leaders. For teams seeking advanced automation, GraceBlocks configures intelligent workflows directly into their platform, meeting customers where they are. And for the tech-savvy, GraceBlocks enables teams to ramp quickly to independent empowerment.

Real Use Cases Already Driving Real Results

Early adopters of GraceBlocks' Intelligence pillar are already transforming how they work—automating tedious tasks, accelerating content creation, and unlocking new levels of efficiency across teams.

Clients are extracting, normalizing, de-duping, and routing structured data from sources like emails, rosters, resumes, and intake forms, streamlining processes and eliminating manual entry. AI-Powered Ideation: Teams are jumpstarting brainstorming sessions with intelligent suggestions, content outlines, and creative prompts tailored to their goals, reducing planning time and enhancing output.

Teams are jumpstarting brainstorming sessions with intelligent suggestions, content outlines, and creative prompts tailored to their goals, reducing planning time and enhancing output. Marketing Content Generation: From high-res imagery to long-form blog posts, users are leveraging Gemini inside GraceBlocks to move from draft to done, faster and more effectively than ever before.

"It's not just about offering AI, it's about delivering results. Our clients don't just get a platform; they get a partner." – Mary Grace Hennessy, CEO of GraceBlocks

The Future Is Structured, and Smart

With this milestone, GraceBlocks completes its 9-pillar foundation, built to simplify complexity and help organizations scale without bloated infrastructure. The Intelligence pillar synergizes with the full GraceBlocks stack, enabling teams, executives, and entrepreneurs to enhance workflow efficiency, accelerate content generation, and automate critical business processes.

To learn more about GraceBlocks' AI capabilities and pricing, visit:

https://www.graceblocks.com/support-article/AI-management-and-pricing

About GraceBlocks

GraceBlocks is a powerful, secure, and flexible no-code Configurable Database Platform built for organizations that want to do more with less. Designed for configurability and control, GraceBlocks empowers teams to build the systems they need, while providing expert guidance that ensures success. Learn more at www.graceblocks.com

Media Contact

Mary Grace Hennessy, CEO and Co-founder

GraceBlocks

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/recruitinggrace/

e. [email protected]

c. 415.640.9888

SOURCE GraceBlocks