GRACEDBYGRIT has been acquired by HYLETE

"GRACEDBYGRIT is a perfect complement for HYLETE," commented co-founder of GRACEDBYGRIT, Kate Nowlan. "We were looking for a partner that has a powerful vision and creates exceptional, innovative product: we found it in our own backyard."

"GRACEDBYGRIT has an incredibly loyal and engaged community of women who know the power of inclusion and authenticity. We are ecstatic to bring a strong female narrative to the HYLETE brand," said Kate, who will join HYLETE as VP of Brand Experience.

"One of the most powerful drivers that made this deal so appealing was the fact that GRACEDBYGRIT started the non-profit, GRITTYGIRLS. We envision the message of this foundation to be the golden thread that ties together the true spirit of what we want our female line to embody," said Ron Wilson, CEO and co-founder of HYLETE.

About GRITTYGIRLS

GRITTYGIRLS ignites and inspires 10-21-year-old females to discover and develop their grit. GRITTYGIRLS teaches girls that failure can be an opportunity to build self-confidence, mistakes are vital for personal growth, and imperfections are often their greatest strengths. GRITTYGIRLS hosts workshops, school assemblies and seminars across the country utilizing interactive learning, movement, discussion, and self-reflection in a supportive group setting.

About GRACEDBYGRIT

GRACEDBYGRIT activates the power within each woman to cultivate her GRIT and find her GRACE. They design and manufacture premium athletic apparel in Southern California to make women look incredible and feel confident. They are an engaged community that works together, supports each other and teaches future generations what inclusivity looks like, what activating your power within feels like, and what it means to be part of a brand that celebrates the stories of each woman as she finds her strength.

About HYLETE

HYLETE is a digitally native brand that was founded on the core belief that premium performance apparel, footwear, and gear does not have to come with a high price tag; and that empowering and helping the community to live a healthy life will define their success. Every detail of every design has purpose, whether it's fine tuned for your most intense training session, or optimized for comfort outside the gym, the dedication to innovation and quality is clear. HYLETE is brand that is built, backed, and driven by its community, with the ultimate goal of becoming a next generation athletic brand poised to change the landscape of fitness.

