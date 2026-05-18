GraceKennedy Foundation's 36th Annual Lecture to Highlight Progress in Restoring Kingston Harbour

KINGSTON, Jamaica, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The GraceKennedy Foundation has announced that its 36th Annual Public Lecture, scheduled for Friday, June 5, 2026, in observance of World Environment Day, will focus on the transformative work of the Kingston Harbour Cleanup Project (KHCP).

Michael McCarthy, Managing Director, Clean Harbours Jamaica and Caroline Mahfood CEO, GraceKennedy Foundation, who will among the presenters at the GraceKennedy Foundation's 36th Annual Lecture on June 5. PHOTO CREDIT: RYAN SCOTT Caroline Mahfood, CEO, GraceKennedy Foundation, will be among the presenters at GraceKennedy Foundation's 36th Annual Lecture on June 5. PHOTO CREDIT: GRACEKENNEDY LIMITED.

The Lecture, titled "The Kingston Harbour Cleanup Project: From Vision to Reality", will explore how strategic partnerships, innovative technology, and scientific expertise are helping to drive Jamaica's first large-scale initiative aimed at reducing the solid waste pollution entering Kingston Harbour, one of the Caribbean's most important natural and economic assets.

The KHCP, funded by non-profit The Ocean Cleanup, a global leader in river and ocean plastic interception, is spearheaded by the GraceKennedy Foundation in collaboration with Clean Harbours Jamaica. In just five years, the initiative has successfully prevented nearly 13 million pounds of plastic and waste from entering the harbour.

"This project demonstrates what can be achieved when science, business, and community come together around a shared purpose," said Caroline Mahfood, CEO of the GraceKennedy Foundation. "Our partnership with The Ocean Cleanup and Clean Harbours Jamaica has shown that meaningful progress is possible. Through this lecture, we hope to share both the impact of the project on the Harbour and the broader message that the restoration of natural resources is achievable through sustained collaboration and commitment."

Since 1989, the Foundation's annual lecture series has served as a respected platform for discussion on some of the Caribbean's most pressing challenges. This year's lecture also revisits a conversation first sparked by the Foundation's 2019 lecture, "Clean Kingston Harbour: Pipe Dream or Pot of Gold?" which helped to elevate national attention to the Harbour's environmental challenges.

The 2026 lecture will be delivered by Caroline Mahfood; Michael McCarthy, Managing Director, Clean Harbours Jamaica Limited and Professor Mona Webber, GKF James S. Moss-Solomon Senior Chair in Environment at The University of the West Indies, Mona.

A special video message will also be delivered by Boyan Slat, CEO & Founder of The Ocean Cleanup.

The session will be moderated by Professor Michael Taylor, Professor of Climate Science, and Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology at The University of the West Indies, Mona. Members of the public are invited to join the lecture virtually via livestream on GraceKennedy's YouTube channel. To access the livestream, register at gkflecture2026.eventbrite.com and learn more about the Kingston Harbour Cleanup Project at www.cleankingstonharbour.org.

Contact: David Heron

Sure Thing PR

Mobile: 646-533-7021

Email: [email protected]

Suzanne Nam

Head of Corporate Communications

Mobile: (876) 809-1121

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE GraceKennedy