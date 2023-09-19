GRACELAND UNIVERSITY ANNOUNCES SWEEPING TUITION AND CURRICULUM CHANGES

News provided by

Graceland University

19 Sep, 2023, 18:01 ET

LAMONI, Iowa, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graceland University today announced sweeping changes to its tuition and financial aid formula to ensure greater price transparency and access to Graceland by all students. Graceland has always been competitively priced after factoring in financial aid and scholarships, but families have asked for a more simplified cost, and Graceland is providing it. University leaders also announced new majors in Finance, Marketing, and Digital Content Creation...  degrees in high demand by employers and students. These studies, like all majors, will include the Transformational Leadership degree announced last year giving all Graceland graduates a double major.

"For more than 125 years, Graceland has been committed to providing high-quality higher educational experiences for its students," said Graceland President Patricia H. Draves, PhD. "For families, the cost of college can be complex, and many students and their families may think they cannot afford the exceptional experience of a private liberal arts school. We wanted to change that perception."

In simplifying the tuition/financial aid formula, Graceland's tuition rate of $32,500 will now be $19,950. Scholarship and financial aid opportunities will still apply in a scaled process that leaves the bottom line for attending Graceland University the same as last year at a time when other private schools are raising their tuition and fees.

"Graceland will continue to offer scholarships that recognize academic, fine arts and athletic performance," said Talia Brown, Chief Information and Data Officer. "What's missing is the sticker shock. We will work with every student to ensure they understand the new tuition and scholarship structure."

"New course offerings along with tuition transformation will provide a Graceland opportunity to more students and help attract student-athletes," said Zach Mullins, Head Wrestling Coach and Associate Athletic Director. "We are trying to open up our doors and make an impact in so many more lives."

"Families today want less disparity between the tuition price and financial aid package," said Deb Skinner, MSEd, Vice President for Enrollment and Strategic Growth. "They're shopping online with pricing tools, and they want to compare the value of education to a truer price. Now, our first conversations with students can be all about the value of Graceland instead of talking finances."

While Graceland's new price point remains similar to four-year state schools, the value of a Graceland education will be much higher in comparison. All graduates now benefit from relevant degree majors and a double major that includes Transformational Leadership.

"At this moment in time, the public is questioning the value of a college education more than ever," said Joel Shrock, PhD, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty. "A four-year private education has a twenty-percent higher graduation rate, and Transformational Leadership builds on that statistic. Transformational Leadership focuses on the soft and strategic skills needed to enter the work world giving Graceland graduates a competitive advantage over their peers."

Freshman Cadence Sires and her mother, Kacie believe it! Kacie Sires is a director at a fortune 250 company. "Too often new graduates might be able to write a tweet but lack face-to-face communication skills needed in the workplace to collaborate and lead. I'm confident Cadence will benefit from her course work at Graceland and the life-long friends she's about to make."

For Cadence, who first considered a state school, right now it is more about the smaller class size, being able to play two sports, and still do choir. She is excited about pursuing the new Digital Content Creation major and said today's announcement is long overdue.

She is hopeful word will spread quickly so others will choose Graceland University for their education. "I wish they knew the opportunities here for them... that Graceland is an option. Graceland is affordable. Graceland could be their home, too."

Already a leader in health and medical education, Graceland University will also offer a doctorate in physical therapy for the first time beginning in January. The new undergraduate tuition takes effect this fall. Click FAQ to learn more.

SOURCE Graceland University

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.