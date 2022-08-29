Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Calif., and SUZHOU and SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) ("Gracell"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in and attend one-on-one meetings at four investor conferences in September 2022 as follows:

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference 2022 (September 7 – 9, 2022)

Fireside Chat: September 7 at 9:45 a.m. ET

One-on-one meetings: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Location: Boston, MA

Citi's 17th Annual BioPharma Conference (September 6 – 8, 2022)

Panel Presentation: September 8 at 11:20 a.m. ET

One-on-one meetings: Thursday, September 8, 2022

Location: Boston, MA

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference (September 12 – 16, 2022)

Presentation: September 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET

One-on-one meetings: Monday, September 12 & Friday, September 16, 2022

Location: New York, NY and Virtual

Cantor Call and Genetic Medicines Conference (September 15, 2022)

Panel Presentation: September 15 at 10:40 a.m. ET

One-on-one meetings: September 15, 2022

Location: New York, NY

Webcast of the presentations will be available on the News and Events section of Gracell's investor website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CART™ technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com and follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.

