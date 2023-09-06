Gracell Biotechnologies to Present Updated Clinical Data on BCMA/CD19 Dual-Targeting FasTCAR-T GC012F in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma at the 2023 International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting

News provided by

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.

06 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Calif., and SUZHOU and SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell" or the "Company", NASDAQ: GRCL), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing  innovative and highly efficacious cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that it will present updated, longer-term results from the ongoing investigator-initiated Phase 1 trial in China evaluating FasTCAR-enabled GC012F in transplant-eligible, high-risk patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM). The findings will be presented in a poster presentation at the 20th International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting, taking place September 27-30, 2023, in Athens, Greece and virtually.

"We look forward to presenting the latest findings from our clinical study evaluating GC012F for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma at this year's IMS Annual Meeting," said Dr. Wendy Li, Gracell's Chief Medical Officer. "There remain significant opportunities to improve outcome for front-line high-risk multiple myeloma patients. With a demonstrably impressive safety profile, differentiated BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting design and FasTCAR next-day manufacturing, we believe GC012F is a compelling, innovative candidate to address the unmet needs for this patient population."

Poster presentation details are as follows:

  • Abstract title: Phase I open-label single-arm study of dual targeting BCMA and CD19 FasTCAR-T cells (GC012F) as first-line therapy for transplant-eligible newly diagnosed high-risk multiple myeloma 
  • Abstract number: P-136
  • Abstract category: Treatment of Newly Diagnosed Myeloma – Transplant Eligible 
  • Presentation time: 1:30-2:30PM EEST, Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Additional information about the poster and the IMS Annual Meeting is available on the IMS website

About GC012F

GC012F is Gracell's FasTCAR-enabled BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting autologous CAR-T cell therapy, which aims to transform cancer and autoimmune disease treatment by driving fast, deep and durable responses with improved safety profile. GC012F is currently being evaluated in clinical studies in multiple hematological cancers as well as autoimmune diseases, and has demonstrated a consistently strong efficacy and safety profile. Gracell has initiated a Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating GC012F for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in the United States and a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in China is to be commenced imminently. Gracell has also launched an investigator-initiated trial (IIT) evaluating GC012F for the treatment of refractory systemic lupus erythematosus (rSLE). 

About Gracell 

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases. Leveraging its innovative FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CAR™ technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost, and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. The lead candidate BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting FasTCAR-T GC012F is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for the treatment of multiple myeloma, B-NHL and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Noted Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "look forward to," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Gracell's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Gracell's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Gracell specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.

Media contacts

Marvin Tang
[email protected] 

Jessica Laub
[email protected]  

Investor contacts

Gracie Tong
[email protected] 

Stephanie Carrington
stephanie.carrington@westwicke.com

SOURCE Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.

Also from this source

Gracell Biotechnologies Announces Up to $150 Million Private Placement Financing Joined by a Syndicate of Premier Healthcare Investors

Gracell Biotechnologies Presents Updated Data of Deep and Durable Responses for FasTCAR-T GC012F in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.