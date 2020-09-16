Gracenote Enables Cross-Platform Search and Discovery of Sports Content Across Walled Gardens

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracenote, a Nielsen company (NYSE: NLSN), is creating new opportunities for video services seeking to leverage popular sports content. With the launch of Gracenote Streaming Sports Catalogs, TV providers can now seamlessly connect fans to live games and related content available across different over-the-top (OTT) sources.

The proliferation of live sports programming on an ever-growing number of OTT services has led to confusion among consumers on how to find their favorite teams and watch live games and other relevant sports content. The new Gracenote data solution ensures that valuable sports content is easily searchable and discoverable across previously siloed TV platforms, services and devices.

Leveraging its long-standing metadata expertise and industry-standard content IDs, Gracenote Streaming Sports Catalogs packages normalized description information for live sports events, availability information, deep links and related content on popular OTT services. With this new data solution, entertainment providers around the world can easily integrate sports programming into cross-platform search and discovery features thereby optimizing their user experiences.

"While increasing consumer choice, the rapid rise of sports driven OTT services is making it ever more challenging for sports fans to find and watch their favorite teams play," said Simon Adams, Chief Product Officer of Gracenote. "Our breakthrough Streaming Sports Catalogs solution allows TV providers to connect sports programming to its most fervent fans in a simple way that enables powerful new engagement opportunities."

At launch, Streaming Sports Catalogs covers games played by the major North American leagues including professional football, basketball, baseball and hockey. The product also includes popular sports such as tennis and golf which attract massive fan bases in Europe and around the globe. More sports will be added over time. The ultimate goal is to include every available sporting event from mainstream to longtail across all streaming services.

Gracenote Streaming Sports Catalogs is the newest product in the company's Streaming Video portfolio. Current products in the suite include Streaming Video Catalogs (formerly known as Online Video Data) and Streaming Lineups (formerly known as vMVPD Lineups). Taken together, these industry-leading solutions power innovative entertainment providers around the world and their next-generation content discovery experiences.

About Gracenote

Gracenote, a Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) company, provides music, video and sports content and technologies to the world's hottest entertainment products and brands. Gracenote is the standard for music and video recognition and is supported by the largest source of entertainment data, featuring descriptions of more than 100 million tracks, TV listings for 85+ countries and statistics from 4,500 sport leagues and competitions. Gracenote is headquartered in Emeryville, Calif. and supports customers around the globe. For more information, visit www.gracenote.com.

