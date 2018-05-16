Gracenote Launches New Data Solutions Empowering Video Streaming Services to Unify Content Search and Discovery

To meet the evolving needs of TV viewers, many of the world's top streaming device, gaming console, Smart TV and other consumer electronics (CE) makers are now providing access to subscription-based vMVPD services alongside their own video-on-demand catalogs. However, users of these services often face challenges searching for and finding the live news, sports and must-watch TV programming they love based on availability across different video streaming apps and on-demand libraries.

For example, fans of network TV programs have multiple options for tuning in to their favorite sitcoms or dramas. While new episodes are available on live linear TV through vMVPD services, back episodes can be watched on-demand through network TV apps and Over-the-Top providers. Gracenote's new data solution makes it possible for streaming services to present all available show episodes to viewers in one unified search result. By making it easy for fans to find and watch the programming they are interested in, Gracenote helps its customers optimize the viewing experience.

"Gracenote's mission is to help providers from all areas of the TV ecosystem make it easy for their end users to connect to great content," said Simon Adams, General Manager of Video and Sports at Gracenote. "Our newest data solution, designed for cable and satellite operators who offer virtual services as well as standalone OTT providers, bridges the best of live linear programming with on-demand libraries to make content easier to find and watch across platforms. By empowering all players in the market to deliver outstanding user experiences, Gracenote is helping them stay ahead of shifting viewing habits and position themselves for success."

Leveraging this latest Gracenote solution, vMVPDs can now deliver rich TV search and discovery experiences built around up-to-the minute live TV schedules and stunning TV and movie imagery. Gracenote IDs link programming across platforms and surface TV shows and movies in unified search results that cover linear broadcast and cable as well as on-demand availability.

Today, Gracenote is the world's leading provider of Video metadata including TV channel line-ups, schedule and programming data and rich imagery covering 85 countries and 35 languages. Gracenote Video metadata and IDs serve as the foundation for next-generation search, discovery and navigation offered by established MVPDs including the world's top cable and satellite TV operators and emerging vMVPDs and OTT services.

