Gracianna Audiobook Available on Audible Today

HEALDSBURG, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning author, producer, storyteller, global brand marketer, and partner in Gracianna Winery, Trini Amador, finally tells the story of his great-grandmother Gracianna Lasaga's life in a way only he could in his upcoming audio novel Gracianna. Gracianna is written and narrated by Mr. Amador and distributed by Blackstone Publishing and released on Audible.com today.

The book, recorded at Squeaky Cheese Studios in Petaluma, California, was co-produced by award winning producers Ralph Scott and Kendra Murray and was mastered by Bob Shepherd Music.

Gracianna is now exclusively available to download on Audible: https://www.audible.com/pd/Gracianna-Audiobook/1665107375.

Anne Fonteneau, Chief Sales Officer at Blackstone Publishing, recalls what prompted her to acquire the book for Blackstone, a leading audiobook publisher. She says, "It is a gripping story. The heroine Gracianna, a French-Basque girl, is forced to make impossible decisions after being recruited into the French Resistance in Nazi-occupied Paris. Trini's narration and connection to the story make it a wonderful listen. As a native of France, I felt a deep appreciation for Gracianna's struggles, and I'm thrilled that we can bring the story to a wider audience."

Gracianna is inspired by true events in the life of Trini Amador's great-grandmother, Gracianna Lasaga. As an adult, Amador was haunted by the vivid memory of finding a loaded German Luger tucked away in a nightstand while wandering his great-grandmother's home in Southern California. He was only four years old at the time, but the memory remained strong, and he knew he had to explore the story behind the gun.

Decades later, Amador would delve into the remarkable odyssey of his great-grandmother's past, a road that led him to an incredible surprise. In Gracianna, Amador weaves fact and fiction to tell his great-grandmother's story.

Gracianna bravely sets off to Paris in the early 1940s—on her way to America, she hopes—but is soon swept into the escalation of the war and the Nazi occupation of Paris. After chilling life-and-death struggles, she discovers that her missing sister has surfaced as a laborer in Auschwitz. When she finds an opportunity to fight back against the Nazis to try to free her sister, she takes it—even if it means using lethal force.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Trini Amador is co-owner of Gracianna Winery, a "fruit-first" craftsman's winery in Healdsburg in the Russian River Valley, Sonoma County. Gracianna is founded on the principals of its namesake, Gracianna Lasaga, the subject of this book who would prepare simple but gracious meals that always included wine—her meal presentations were delivered with grace and gratitude, and that is why Gracianna wines are for those with something to be grateful for.

For the past 21 years, Amador has also been a principal at BHC Consulting, which specializes in global brand strategy, research, and insights development.

ABOUT GRACIANNA WINERY

Gracianna wines are for those with something to be grateful for.

The Amador Family of Sonoma County are the owners of the resilient award winning Gracianna Winery, a "fruit-first" craftsman's winery. Home of the most-lauded Pinot Noir in America. The family is committed to the care and devotion that goes into crafting and detailing each bottle of wine. Their approach combines science and craftsmanship mixed with gratitude for the brilliant hand-picked fruit they choose to make the wine.

Gracianna creates wine jewels that reflect your grace, graciousness and gratitudes.

