Gracianna Winery & Rick Bartalini Presents Continue the Gracianna Concert Series in Hawaiʻi with Earth, Wind & Fire

Where gratitude takes the stage

HEALDSBURG, Calif. and HONOLULU, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After the sold-out success of the inaugural Gracianna Concert Series event, Gracianna Winery and Rick Bartalini Presents are proud to announce that legendary music group Earth, Wind & Fire, one of the best-selling artists of all time and longtime Hawaiʻi favorites will be performing on June 13, 2026 in Honolulu. The Gracianna Concert Series is an exclusive program that pairs world-class entertainment with the warmth, hospitality, and meaning of the Gracianna experience.

Earth, Wind & Fire Gracianna Winery - Where Gratitude Takes The Stage

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, nine GRAMMY® Awards, an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and recognition from the Kennedy Center Honors, Earth, Wind & Fire have built one of the most enduring catalogs in popular music. From "Let's Groove" and "September" to "Reasons," their music continues to bring people together across generations.

Concert Details

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026 - ONE NIGHT ONLY

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: Blaisdell Arena, Honolulu, Hawaiʻi

A special online-only Hawaiʻi resident presale begins Friday, April 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM HST. Tickets go on sale to the mainland on Friday, April 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM HST.

Gracianna Medallion Club® members can reach out to their ticket concierge here now:

https://gracianna.com/the-gracianna-concert-series-in-hawaii/

"This series is about more than entertainment - it is about connection," said Rick Bartalini, CEO of Rick Bartalini Presents. "Earth, Wind & Fire have such a deep and lasting relationship with Hawaiʻi, and this show is a chance to bring people together for one of those unforgettable nights that stays with you. With the Gracianna Concert Series, we are pairing iconic artists with a sense of hospitality, gratitude and celebration that feels very natural in the islands."

As communities across Hawaiʻi continue recovering from recent flooding, a portion of the concert proceeds will be donated to support local relief efforts and affected ʻohana.

Elevated Experiences Only for Gracianna Medallion Club® Members

The Gracianna Concert Series introduces opportunities available exclusively to Gracianna Medallion Club® Members:

Premium Seat Packages - special access to seat selection managed by our ticket concierge.

Winemaker Dinners & Receptions - intimate, curated gatherings hosted by Gracianna Winery before select shows, pairing Gracianna wines with Hawaiian-influenced cuisine. (Coming soon.)

Exclusive 'Alohilani Resort Hospitality Experiences - special partnership rates with

'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, where modern luxury meets the beauty of Waikīkī,

combining overnight stays for luxury getaway experiences.

"At Gracianna, we've always believed the best moments are the ones people share," said Lisa Amador, Partner at Gracianna Winery. "The Gracianna Concert Series lets us bring together music, hospitality, and gratitude in a way that feels both elevated and deeply personal."

Amador added, "Earth, Wind & Fire bring joy the moment they take the stage. Their music is celebratory, timeless, and full of heart - exactly the kind of experience we want this series to create in Hawaiʻi."

Earth, Wind & Fire share a long and special history with Hawaiʻi, with performances in the islands dating back to 1975, including appearances at the iconic Diamond Head Crater and multiple sold-out shows at Blaisdell Arena. Over the decades, they have become deeply beloved in Hawaiʻi, with a rare connection to local audiences that has endured across generations.

With Rick Bartalini Presents' legacy of iconic concerts and Gracianna Winery's ethos of gratitude, the Gracianna Concert Series continues to set a new benchmark for upscale entertainment in the islands.

ABOUT GRACIANNA WINERY

The Amador Family of Sonoma County are the owners of the resilient, award-winning Gracianna Winery, is the official wine of being grateful on the Miracle Mile of Westside Road in Healdsburg, CA. Gracianna wines are for those with something to be grateful for.

ABOUT RICK BARTALINI PRESENTS

Concert industry veteran Rick Bartalini has produced landmark performances for nearly three decades with artists including Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire, Journey, and Janet Jackson. His shows are known for meticulous production and have become a hallmark of excellence in Hawaiʻi and beyond, bringing hundreds of thousands of fans together for extraordinary nights.

Media Contact:

Lisa Amador

707-292-6522

[email protected]

SOURCE Gracianna Winery/Rick Bartalini Presents