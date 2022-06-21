Gracianna Winery Introduces The 2019 Stagecoach Vineyard® Cabernet Sauvignon

Sonoma County's Gracianna Winery introduces another brilliant 98-point with its 2019 Stagecoach Vineyard® Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.

HEALDSBURG, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The story about why Healdsburg's most intimate #1 TripAdvisor-rated Sonoma County winery offers a Napa Valley wine is natural: because Gracianna crafts world-class wines for people who have something to be grateful for.

2019 Gracianna Stagecoach Vineyard® Cabernet Sauvignon bottle 2019 Gracianna Stagecoach Vineyard® Cabernet Sauvignon label

Gracianna grows and sources ultra-premium fruit to make brilliant wines that their members and guests have come to expect. And while its roots are in Sonoma County, the winery always felt they could make an award-winning Cabernet with grapes from Napa – so they did. The 2018 Gracianna Lutèce Napa Cabernet Sauvignon garnered three gold medals from the world's most prestigious wine competitions. Then they decided to reach even higher: Stagecoach Vineyard fruit is nothing less than iconic in Napa Valley lore. Food and Wine magazine calls Stagecoach Vineyard one of "The 17 Most Important California Vineyards All Wine Lovers Need to Know."

Stagecoach Vineyard produces consistently daring, highly collectible Cabernet Sauvignons from its celebrated red, rocky, volcanic soils. With an average daytime high temperature of around 88° degrees during the growing season, the nocturnal temperatures drop to around 55° degrees, which slows sugar accumulation and leads to long slow ripening. Stagecoach Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon is generally not harvested until late October.

Such a unique climate and setting, along with meticulous hand-farming, creates highly sought-after fruit, with iconic Napa wineries sourcing from the vineyard year after year, and many more wishing they could do so.

Gracianna co-founder Lisa Amador says:

"The 2019 Gracianna Stagecoach Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon is a big, bold style Napa Cabernet. 2019 was a great growing season with a wet winter and mostly dry mid-year, with a few heat spikes. This wine jumps out of the glass with aromas of blueberry, blackberry, and peppermint with an earthy hint of wet stones. On the palate it has great texture and depth with expansive integrated tannins and lovely balanced acidity. Dark fruit flavors of black cherries and juicy blackberries mix with black pepper and baking spices. Youthful but very approachable now. This wine will age gracefully for 10-15 years as it settles into itself becoming a cellar-worthy collectible for years to come."

The wine scored Double Gold at the 2022 Los Angeles Invitational Wine Challenge (98 points), Gold at the 2022 Sommeliers Choice Awards (94 points), Gold at the 2022 North Coast Wine Challenge, Gold at the 2022 Sunset International Wine Competition and James Suckling noted the wine is "…spicy on the nose with clove and cinnamon to the black fruit. It's medium-bodied with firm, creamy tannins and a juicy finish," while Sonoma County's Press Democrat says, "Tangy, high-toned fruit of cherry, cranberry and a hint of pomegranate. Balanced, with crisp acid. Silky texture. Striking. 4.5/5 stars."

"Well-built and muscular as a horse fit to pull a stagecoach, this pedigreed Napa Cabernet Sauvignon, offered at Sonoma County prices, belongs in your cellar," adds Laura Ness, wine writer and California wine judge.

The 2019 Gracianna Stagecoach Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon can be ordered direct from Gracianna starting June 21, 2022 at www.gracianna.com/purchase.

ABOUT GRACIANNA WINERY

The Amador Family of Sonoma County are the owners of the resilient award-winning Gracianna Winery, a "fruit-first" craftsman's winery on the Miracle Mile of Westside Road in Healdsburg, CA. Gracianna wines are for those with something to be grateful for.

Press Contact:

Lindsay Musco

707.543.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Gracianna Winery