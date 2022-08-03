Gracianna Winery Reveals How to Deepen Business Relationships in a Troubled Economy

Grateful Gathering Virtual Tasting program designed for team building and client engagement

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gracianna Winery in Sonoma County, California is excited to announce their newest service offering, an integrated virtual tasting called "Grateful Gathering"—for those desiring innovative approaches to virtual team building with work colleagues and clients.

Enjoy a virtual tasting in the comfort of your own home or office. Perfect for virtual team building!

Through relationships with corporate clients/members, Gracianna has tracked the need to join groups together to deepen distanced work connections and celebrate the things teams are thankful for. "The ability to connect with a client or gather work teams of 8 or more across many locations to engage outside of our stressful work environment is a severe corporate need! Our 'Grateful Gathering' online wine tasting is designed around the ease of virtual technology in order to deliver a fun and intimate Sonoma County wine tasting experience, while helping clients build and maintain satisfied clients and employees," said Lisa Amador, Gracianna co-founder.

The program is designed for work teams to better collaborate by gathering around a relaxing wine tasting to celebrate a promotion, the landing of a big client, hitting sales targets, or just a way to reward those who suffer the stress of working apart all year. Or, break the ice with a new client by doing something fun in a non-selling environment.

Kerry Huffman, VP, Client Services of Labrador Systems, Inc., developer of a new generation of assistive robots, says "Keeping partners and clients happy is our goal. We are constantly on the lookout for new and innovative ways to delight and surprise them, trying to go beyond what they expect from a 'standard' business relationship. Our Gracianna Winery 'Grateful Gatherings' have been well received and paid off for this small CRM investment. Next we plan to award our own team members with the program."

Additionally, families and friends can take advantage of the program to celebrate an engagement, anniversary, birthday, reunion or just get everyone together for an impromptu reunion for groups of 8 or more!

It's very easy to get started: "Simply tell us how many tasting kits you need, where to send them, and when you want to hold the virtual tasting. We do the rest! We handle billing, shipping, and organizing. The tasting will be conducted by an expertly trained Grateful Gathering host and lasts about an hour," adds Fernando Arellano, Gracianna Hospitality Manager.

Each tasting kit arrives in safe, weather-appropriate packaging and contains four award-winning Gracianna Russian River Valley wines in 50ml glass bottles—a Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, and Zinfandel. Ground shipping is included and each kit is $75 which also includes the hour-long well-produced virtual tasting with a brand ambassador. (Tax will be added and summer weather shipping is extra when required for safe travel.)

Businesses or individuals wishing to host their own Grateful Gathering virtual tasting may do so at https://www.gracianna.com/gratefulgathering/

Extending beyond the multitude of gold medals from wine competitions and honors from the wine press, Gracianna has recently been racking up hospitality accolades across multiple platforms, including Yelp, Tripadvisor and Airbnb. On Tripadvisor, Gracianna is a 2022 Travelers' Choice Award Winner, placing it in the top 10% of attractions worldwide. This is a multi-year continuation of Gracianna's hosting accolades. Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor says, "The Travelers' Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: guests."

Recently Yelp featured Gracianna— with a five-star overall rating—in the list of Top 10 Wineries in California, out of a field of 3,600 wineries in the state. And for six years running, Gracianna has been named an Airbnb SuperHost for their two spectacular properties, the Gracianna Estate Loft and the Sea Ranch Lodge & Bunkhouse.

ABOUT GRACIANNA WINERY

The Amador Family of Sonoma County are the owners of the resilient award-winning Gracianna Winery, a "fruit-first" craftsman's winery on the Miracle Mile of Westside Road in Healdsburg, CA. Gracianna wines are for those with something to be grateful for.

