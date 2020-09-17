Gracianna Winery Supports Sonoma County Fire-Related Organizations by Donating 100% of Online Sales Profits

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years Sonoma County has been hit hard by multiple fires, floods, and now a pandemic. There are many that need help and for local first responders it is especially true – firefighters, hospital workers and those that are food insecure. To do its part in this time of need, Gracianna Winery is stepping up again: 100% of the profits of three special wine offers featured exclusively on Gracianna's website will be donated to four Sonoma County non-profits involved in helping those in need. The offers can be found at: https://www.gracianna.com/purchase.

2018 Gracianna Westside Reserve Pinot Noir - multiple Gold Medal award including Best Of Show at the 2020 Sunset Magazine International Wine Competition, beating out over 2,700 other wines.

"We are in the thick of it, and Gracianna has felt the effects of this shutdown," said Gracianna Winery co-founder Ashley Amador. "We have kept our team employed and are open limited hours but we are still going. And while we keep going others are struggling. Our responsibility is to pitch in with the community to support affected people today, right now. It's one of our core values to always help others when in need, and that's especially relevant now as the four entities we selected to support have helped us and others tremendously."

The wines offered are Gracianna's core award-winners, brilliant Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Zinfandel. Online buyers can buy 2- and 4-pack shipments and 100% of profits will be donated to these four important Sonoma County entities: Forestville Fire Protection District, Healdsburg Fire Department, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and Redwood Empire Food Bank. Many familiar with Gracianna's label recognize that the gift stands for all the things that our fans worldwide are grateful for.

"We are at a critical moment in time and the Redwood Empire Food Bank is committed to distributing food to those in Sonoma, Mendocino, Humboldt, Lake, and Del Norte counties," said Redwood Empire Food Bank CEO, David Goodman.

"We are first responders in this crisis, as we have been during floods and fires and public safety power shutdowns," said Goodman. "Because of the support of our community, we run towards disasters, not away from them. We can't do this alone."

