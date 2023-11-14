Gracianna Winery Unveils "Grateful Gift Sampler Pack" for a Tasteful 2023 Holiday Season

Gift Sampler Packs include four 2-ounce bottles of Gracianna's world class Sonoma County wines - the perfect gift to make your holiday season stress-free and tasteful.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year the much lauded family-run Gracianna Winery of Sonoma County is helping bring the tasting room home for the holidays with its Grateful Gift Sampler Packs. Send the charm of the Gracianna Winery tasting room to your clients, friends and family to enjoy in the comfort of home with these carefully crafted gift pack samplers of four award-winning wines.

Grateful Gifts: Savor the Joy of the Tasting Room at Home

Gracianna Winery logo The Gracianna Grateful Sampler Gift Pack

Gracianna Winery is excited to introduce its 2023 Holiday "Grateful Gift" season. The theme, "Bring the Tasting Room Home for the Holidays," reflects their dedication to providing an intimate and personalized experience that captures the essence of their renowned winery in Healdsburg.

Each Gift Sampler Pack includes a tailored selection of world-class wines. Whether you're shopping for loved ones or treating yourself, the Gift Sampler Pack is the perfect way to incorporate the magic of the Sonoma County wine tasting experience in your holiday plans. Whether you send them as gifts or host your own fun holiday tasting, you'll find the samplers to be just right for satisfying wine lovers or novices.

Unique Offerings for a Stress-Free Holiday Season

Easy and Affordable Gift Giving Options: The Holiday Gift Sampler Pack is easy to order, ships anywhere in the US (excluding AK, HI, MS and ND), and costs less than one full bottle of wine! Other available gift options represent great value with shipping and gift packaging included.

Join Gracianna for a Holiday Season to be Grateful For

Gracianna Winery invites you to embrace the joy and gratitude of the Tasting Room at home and share the gift of world-class wines with your colleagues and loved ones.

To explore all "Grateful Gifts," please visit www.gracianna.com/collection/wines and discover the multitude of perfect additions to your holiday celebrations. And to bring the tasting room home for the holidays, you can easily order any quantity of the Grateful Gift Sampler Packs by visiting the "Send A Gift Sampler Pack" link at the top of the Gracianna webpage.

About Gracianna Winery:

The Amador Family of Sonoma County are the owners of the resilient award-winning Gracianna Winery, a "fruit-first" craftsman's winery on the Miracle Mile of Westside Road in Healdsburg, CA. Gracianna wines are for those with something to be grateful for.

