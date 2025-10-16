Gracie Barra and Sports Academy Launch BarraFIT: A New Standard in Jiu-Jitsu Performance and Wellness

Groundbreaking program fuses martial arts tradition with leading-edge training science to elevate students and schools worldwide

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracie Barra, the global leader in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, has joined forces with Sports Academy, one of the most respected names in human performance, to unveil BarraFIT—a next-generation training platform designed to transform how GB students train, recover, and grow.

BarraFIT integrates evidence-based performance training, individualized digital support, and professional coaching systems, all cohesively aligned with the Gracie Barra philosophy. This premium, opt-in program will soon be available to schools across the global GB network, establishing a new standard for athletic development and long-term performance progression within martial arts.

BarraFIT is engineered to meet the demands of today's martial artist," said Nate Borunda, Co-Founder of Sports Academy. "It is not merely a training program, but a comprehensive high-performance system rooted in evidence-based sports science. BarraFIT is designed to enhance physical conditioning, optimize recovery strategies, and facilitate long-term athletic development for both students and coaches. The system includes expert-driven solutions, educational masterclasses, and tactical playbooks developed by professionals in sports medicine, nutrition, applied physiology, strength and conditioning, and recovery science.

The program delivers:

Smart, scalable conditioning plans built around jiu-jitsu, delivered through a digital app for athletes and supported by integrated tools for instructors and schools—keeping training measurable, engaging, and connected across the network.





Expert-led education for coaches through the GB Institute





Age-specific programming, Injury mitigation, recovery, and nutrition tools via digital platforms





Custom-branded access and engagement analytics for school owners





New revenue opportunities for GB schools through opt-in student memberships

"We're creating something special here," said Flavio Almeida, Executive Director at Gracie Barra. "BarraFIT helps our students train smarter, stay healthier, and go further in their journey, and it brings tremendous value to every GB school."

The official rollout begins next year, with a global launch strategy including pilot schools, onboarding support, integrated marketing assets, and aligned performance standards across the network. This first phase will be focused in North America. BarraFIT will be accessible through Trainerize for students and web-powered modules for instructors and school leaders.

Sports Academy and GB leadership are working internally with a team of proven experts, exploring future design concepts that may introduce new physical integration capabilities to Gracie Barra Schools.

About Gracie Barra

Gracie Barra is one of the world's most established Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu organizations, with more than 900 schools globally. Rooted in discipline, community, and continuous improvement, GB empowers individuals through world-class martial arts education.

About Sports Academy

Sports Academy is a multi-disciplinary human performance company with elite facilities in California and Texas. Offering services in sports medicine, strength and conditioning, recovery and regeneration, sports nutrition, research, sports science, and cognitive training, Sports Academy helps athletes of all levels achieve measurable progress in both sport and life.

