Gracious Home Welcomes Trade Insiders to Remodeled Store With Event Featuring Designer John Robshaw

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracious Home will be revealing their newly refreshed storefront on Third Avenue (70th Street) at an exclusive trade event on September 12, featuring a showcase of John Robshaw's Fall 2019 collection.

The event will include a Q&A session with the designer John Robshaw himself, as well as a wine tasting. Attendees will be able to explore Gracious Home's remodeled showroom and learn more about their newly launched trade program.

Luxury home decor retailer Gracious Home will welcome trade insiders to their remodeled store with an exclusive event on September 12.

"Gracious Home has served this neighborhood for 56 years. We're honored to officially launch our newly remodeled flagship location and continue to serve our New York customers. Our team is excited to continue to grow this iconic New York brand with both our retail and e-commerce stores," says Justin Murphy, CEO of Gracious Home.

The wine tasting will include a sampling of wine from Chateau Auguste and Chateau Gaby, two vineyards producing some of the best wine of the Bordeaux region of France, with wine glasses provided by Riedel.

The event is exclusive to insiders of the interior design trade. Interested parties from the industry can inquire and RSVP by emailing events@gracioushome.com. The event will give local designers the chance to explore the new collections of the global retailer and its many luxury vendors, as well as see the newly revamped Third Avenue (70th Street) location.

Attendees will explore Robshaw's new Sandesa, Makasa, and Sandesa bedding collections, among others of his newest fall designs, while discussing the inspiration for the designs from his world travels.

About Gracious Home

Since 1963, Gracious Home has served as a luxury retail store with a carefully curated selection of home goods from all over the world. Gracious Home has been a New York legend for years, thanks to their exquisite style and taste and unmatched customer service. Learn more at www.GraciousHome.com/.

Media Contact:

Justin Murphy

Gracious Home

973.816.7005

JMurphy@gracioushome.com

Related Images

gracious-home-interior.jpg

Gracious Home Interior

Luxury home decor retailer Gracious Home will welcome trade insiders to their remodeled store with an exclusive event on September 12.

SOURCE Gracious Home

Related Links

https://gracioushome.com

