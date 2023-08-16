GRACIOUS LIVING ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC US EXPANSION

News provided by

Gracious Living

16 Aug, 2023, 12:53 ET

Leading Canadian plastic products manufacturer announces US expansion following acquisition of Kentucky facility

VAUGHAN, ON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Gracious Living, a leading Canadian manufacturer of proprietary and contract plastic products based in Vaughan, Ontario, today announced the acquisition of an active injection molding operation in Morgantown, Kentucky. The expansion of Gracious Living into the United States continues the company's steady growth – the newly acquired operation includes a 160,000 square foot facility on 12 acres located approximately one hour north of the Nashville metropolitan area.

The facility is equipped with large tonnage molding machines (up to 3000 tons) servicing the expanding automotive sector. Plans are currently in development to upgrade the existing facility and add additional equipment to support automotive growth, diversifying Gracious Living's product offering through branded and custom engineered products within the consumer, construction, recreational and appliance industries. Once at full capacity, Gracious Living expects to add 150 full-time jobs further contributing to the economic development of the region. Kentucky is an ideal location for the company's US expansion, further supporting Gracious Living's current customers while solidifying new opportunities for future US growth.

"Since our founding in 1989, Gracious Living has developed a strong reputation as a leading plastic products manufacturer," said Enzo Macri, President and Founder, Gracious Living. "Our new facility in Kentucky is an exciting new chapter in our history, driving our long-term growth and bringing Gracious Living products to new markets and customers."

"This acquisition is a key component of our US expansion strategy and product diversifications plans," said Vito Galloro, Executive Vice President and Founder, Gracious Living. "We are pleased to bring our brand to Morgantown and proud to support this vibrant community with new economic development, full-time jobs and a robust innovation agenda."

Established in 1989, Gracious Living is a privately held Canadian company with over 135 injection molding and profile extrusion machines vertically integrated with extensive recycling and material compounding capabilities, including an ISO 17000 compliant laboratory. Proprietary products include plastic patio furniture, resin shelving, and houseware items which are sold to major retailers across North America. Services provided to contract customers include product development, injection molding, profile extrusion, assemblies, warehousing and distribution.  

For further information visit www.graciousliving.com

SOURCE Gracious Living

