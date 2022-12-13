Graco and Wagner Well Positioned to Optimize the Sales from the Global Paint Sprayer Market, The Market to be Worth USD 1.75 Billion by 2028- Arizton

Dec 13, 2022, 11:00 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the paint sprayer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2022-2028. Efficient & sustainable spray painting, technological advancements, and home improvement projects are the latest trends in the market. APAC is the largest paint sprayer market accounting for approximately 37.87% of the global market. It is expected to be the fastest-growing industry during the forecast period, mainly due to the dominant construction industry. APAC is home to several industries, including manufacturing, services, automobiles, and electrical. This consequently increases the need for paint sprayers in the region. While Japan and South Korea are prominent manufacturers and exporters of electrical appliances and automobiles, Singapore dominates with its excellent construction facilities. Furthermore, the increasing purchasing power of consumers and the rising practice of DIY among young consumers are driving the target market in the region.
Paint Sprayer Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 1.75 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 1.31 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
5 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segments
|
Product, Power Source, Applicator Type, End-user, and Geography
|
Key Leading Companies
|
Wagner, HomeRight, Graco, Lemmer Spray Systems, Sames, Rongpeng Air Tools,
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Key Countries Covered
|
The US, Canada, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, China, Australia, Japan, South
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Growth in Automotive Industry
· Rising Adoption of DIY Activities
· Advances in Li-ion Batteries
· Rising Number of Construction Industry
|
Page Number
|
241
|
Customization Request
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
According to the OICA, since 2005, the automobile industry has shown rapid growth in emerging economies due to rapid industrialization and increased foreign direct investment (FDI). Therefore, it has created many well-paying jobs in emerging economies that have increased the buying power of customers. In addition, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for passenger cars increased as people preferred private cars to travel instead of public transportation due to the fear of getting infected. In the automotive industry, paint sprayers are used in the production and maintenance of vehicles. Therefore, with the surge in demand for vehicles, the demand for paint sprayers is anticipated to rise during the forecast period.
Key Winning Imperatives in the Global Paint Sprayer Market
- The DIY culture is one of the significant drivers for the paint sprayer market.
- The rising need for reconstruction and renovation has boosted the demand for paint sprayers in recent years, propelling the industry's growth.
- Paint sprayers are efficient tools, and HVLP paint sprayers are a popular choice amongst DIYers and professionals owing to their narrow spraying and highly controllable pressure-entrusting capability.
Home remodeling and painting are crucial revenue generators in the painting industry. Some of the most common DIY activities in homes include painting on a newly built piece of furniture or repainting cabinets that look sappy and lousy. Hence, airless paint sprayers are the best option. Moreover, the DIY home improvement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2020 and 2026. There are several market players, such as Graco and Wagner, that offer paint sprayers for DIYers. The Graco Magnum X5 Stand Airless paint sprayer is one of the great choices for home projects. It is easy to use, even for first-time paints. The sprayers can support up to 75 feet of paint hose, and the tip is reversible. Furthermore, it is easy to clean and good for large projects.
In the upcoming years, the use of innovative battery technology will be a major factor influencing consumers purchase behavior. Professional users are also recommended to have one battery system for all cordless equipment. This will boost the dependence on Li-ion batteries, thus driving the market. The long-lasting battery has compelled vendors to extend their product ranges with Li-ion batteries. With marketing restrictions for NiCd cells and lower penetration of NiMH cells, the growth of Li-ion battery technology is more likely to support the growth and adoption of paint sprayers.
Housing projects with 20 million affordable homes for the urban poor by 2022 are expected to boost revenues in the residential sector in India. Moreover, the country's residential segment is expected to account for one-third of the total revenue in the construction sector by 2023. Furthermore, the rising pace of urbanization, the growing middle-class population, and the improving domestic and regional economic conditions are indirectly paving the way for more construction projects in the growing economies of APAC and Latin America. Thus, paint sprayers can be adopted after the completion of construction projects, which in turn, will bring more revenue to the market.
Company Profiles
- Wagner
- HomeRight
- Graco
- Lemmer Spray Systems
- Sames
- Rongpeng Air Tools
- Blastech
- Buvico Spraying Equipments
- Vands Engineering Solution
- MOD Engineering
- TECCPO
- Batavia
- NEU MASTER
- Robert Bosch
- EXEL Industries
- Litheli
- YATTICH
- Worksite
- HYCHIKA
- NoCry
- Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
The Report Provides Market Size & Forecast for the Following Segments
Product:
- Air
- Airless
- Electrostatic
- Others
Power Source:
- Corded
- Cordless
Applicator Type:
- Manual
- Automatic
End-user
- Industrial & Commercial
- Residential
Geography:
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- The UK
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Germany
- APAC
- China
- Australia
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Related Research Reports:
U.S. Wall Repair Products Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The U.S. wall repair products market is expected to reach USD 12.28 billion by 2027 from USD 9.33 billion in 2022. Rapid industrialization and increasing applications in the household and commercial sectors are primarily driving the wall repair products market. These repair products are mainly used in the residential sector since the construction of housing units in the U.S. is drywall. Drywall is rigid, however, not indestructible. Over time, gypsum-board walls can withstand ugly cracks or holes. Fortunately, drywalls can be easily fixable. Therefore, the construction of drywall housing is expected to surge the demand for wall repair products in the U.S.
Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market is expected to reach USD 7.67 billion by 2027 from USD 5.09 billion in 2022. Futuristic inventions in mainstream robotics and other complementary technologies will likely boost investor confidence in the market and thereby increase VC funding. While startups are expected to adopt advanced and modern technology with demonstrable features, existing vendors will continue improvising their product portfolio with upgrades. Thus, introducing upgrades will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Purchasing high-quality sweepers and scrubbers may involve more initial costs but can save money in the long run since they require lesser maintenance.
Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: The global disinfectant sprays and wipes market size to reach revenues of USD 9.52 billion by 2026. Government initiatives to increase awareness of the growing need for disinfection and cleanliness are expected to boost the disinfectant sprays and wipes market. The development of sprays and wipes is increasing worldwide. For instance, leading vendors such as Clorox Healthcare offers evolving and advanced solutions, thereby safeguarding the healthcare environment. With the increase in stringent regulations by the government, products such as cleaning sprays and wipes are expected to witness significant growth in demand among consumers.
Sprayer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: The global sprayer market size to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. AGCO, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, Exel Industries, Kubota, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, and The Toro Company are the major vendors operating in the global sprayers market. Major vendors are introducing new cost-cutting and operating efficiency measures through various initiatives such as maintaining direct material cost-out operations, right-sizing the supply chain footprint, reducing indirect material and logistics costs, and increasing revenue and operating spending performance.
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION
4.4.1 MARKET BY PRODUCT
4.4.2 MARKET BY POWER SOURCE
4.4.3 MARKET BY APPLICATOR TYPE
4.4.4 MARKET BY END-USER
4.4.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
7.1.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
7.1.2 MARKET TRENDS
7.1.3 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
7.1.4 MARKET DRIVERS
7.1.5 MARKET CHALLENGES
7.1.6 SEGMENT REVIEW
7.1.7 COMPANY & STRATEGIES
7.1.8 COMPANY PROFILES
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 PAINT RECYCLING
8.3 VALUE CHAIN
8.3.1 MATERIAL SUPPLIERS
8.3.2 MANUFACTURERS
8.3.3 DISTRIBUTORS
8.3.4 APPLICATION
8.4 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTION (FAQ)
8.4.1 CAN FLAMMABLE OR COMBUSTIBLE MATERIALS BE USED WITH PAINT SPRAYERS?
8.4.2 IS OPERATING A PAINT SPRAYER EASY?
8.4.3 WHAT KIND OF PAINTS CAN BE USED IN PAINT SPRAYERS?
8.4.4 WHAT IS THE SUITABLE TYPE OF PAINT SPRAYER FOR RESIDENTIAL USE?
8.4.5 IS IT WORTH GETTING A PAINT SPRAYER?
8.4.6 WHAT IS THE BEST PRESSURE FOR SPRAY PAINTING?
8.4.7 HOW RUNNY SHOULD THE PAINT BE FOR A SPRAY GUN?
8.4.8 DOES SPRAYING PAINT REQUIRES TWO COATS?
8.5 AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY
8.6 CONSTRUCTION INSIGHTS
8.6.1 RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION
8.6.2 COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION
8.6.3 PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURAL CONSTRUCTION
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 EFFICIENT & SUSTAINABLE SPRAY PAINTING
9.2 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES
9.3 HOME IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 GROWTH OF AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY
10.2 GROWTH IN DIY ACTIVITIES
10.3 ADVANCES IN LI-ION BATTERIES
10.4 GROWING CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 FLUCTUATIONS IN RAW MATERIAL PRICES
11.2 COST & MAINTENANCE OF PAINT SPRAYERS
11.3 LOW-COST LABOR IN DEVELOPING ECONOMIES
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 PRODUCT
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 AIR
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 AIRLESS
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.5 ELECTROSTATIC
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.6 OTHERS
13.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14 POWER SOURCE
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 CORDED
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 CORDLESS
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 APPLICATOR TYPE
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 MANUAL
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 AUTOMATIC
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16 END-USER
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3 INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL
16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.4 RESIDENTIAL
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
17 GEOGRAPHY
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
18 APAC
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3 PRODUCT
18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.4 POWER SOURCE
18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5 APPLICATOR TYPE
18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6 END-USER
18.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7 KEY COUNTRIES
18.7.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.3 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.4 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 EUROPE
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3 PRODUCT
19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4 POWER SOURCE
19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5 APPLICATOR TYPE
19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6 END-USER
19.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7 KEY COUNTRIES
19.7.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.2 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.4 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.5 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 NORTH AMERICA
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3 PRODUCT
20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.4 POWER SOURCE
20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.5 APPLICATOR TYPE
20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6 END-USER
20.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7 KEY COUNTRIES
20.7.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 LATIN AMERICA
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3 PRODUCT
21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.4 POWER SOURCE
21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.5 APPLICATOR TYPE
21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6 END-USER
21.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7 KEY COUNTRIES
21.7.1 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7.2 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3 PRODUCT
22.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.4 POWER SOURCE
22.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.5 APPLICATOR TYPE
22.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.6 END-USER
22.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.7 KEY COUNTRIES
22.7.1 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.7.2 GCC: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
24 COMPANY PROFILES
24.1 WAGNER
24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.1.2 WAGNER SPRAYTECH
24.1.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.2 HOMERIGHT IN
24.2.1 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.2.2 TITAN TOOL
24.2.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.2.4 EARLEX
24.2.5 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.3 GRACO
24.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.3.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.4 LEMMER SPRAY SYSTEMS
24.4.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.4.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.5 SAMES
24.5.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.5.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.6 RONGPENG AIR TOOLS
24.7 BLASTECH
24.8 BUVICO SPRAYING EQUIPMENTS
24.9 VANDS ENGINEERING SOLUTION
24.10 MOD ENGINEERING
24.11 TECCPO
24.12 BATAVIA
24.13 NEU MASTER
24.14 ROBERT BOSCH
24.15 EXEL INDUSTRIES
24.16 LITHELI
24.17 YATTICH
24.18 WORKSITE
24.19 HYCHIKA
24.20 NOCRY
24.21 FUJI INDUSTRIAL SPRAY EQUIPMENT
25 REPORT SUMMARY
25.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
25.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
26 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
26.1 PRODUCT
26.2 POWER SOURCE
26.3 APPLICATOR TYPE
26.4 END-USER
26.5 GEOGRAPHY
26.6 APAC
26.6.1 PRODUCT
26.6.2 POWER SOURCE
26.6.3 APPLICATOR TYPE
26.6.4 END-USER
26.7 EUROPE
26.7.1 PRODUCT
26.7.2 POWER SOURCE
26.7.3 APPLICATOR TYPE
26.7.4 END-USER
26.8 NORTH AMERICA
26.8.1 PRODUCT
26.8.2 POWER SOURCE
26.8.3 APPLICATOR TYPE
26.9 END-USER
26.9.1 END-USER
26.10 LATIN AMERICA
26.10.1 PRODUCT
26.10.2 POWER SOURCE
26.10.3 APPLICATOR TYPE
26.10.4 END-USER
26.11 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
26.11.1 PRODUCT
26.11.2 POWER SOURCE
26.11.3 APPLICATOR TYPE
26.11.4 END-USER
27 APPENDIX
27.1 ABBREVIATIONS
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Click Here to Contact Us
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: [email protected]
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1967465/Paint_Sprayer_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article