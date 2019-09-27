Graco® Announces Partnership With Baby2Baby To Help Provide Baby Products To Families In Need

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graco is excited to announce that it will be partnering with non-profit organization, Baby2Baby, to help families in need gain access to the necessary baby gear to keep little ones safe. To start the partnership, Graco donated over $250,000 in product including a variety of car seats, strollers, playards, swings and highchairs to support the children living in poverty Baby2Baby serves. Educational materials on car seat safety and safe sleep will accompany the donation, helping to support Baby2Baby's programs and providing parents with tips and tools to assist in keeping their little ones protected.

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with Baby2Baby to offer families access to thousands of baby products," said Laurel Hurd, Segment President, Learning & Development, Newell Brands. "For over 60 years, Graco has been committed to providing parents with thoughtful and safe solutions, and we are happy to bring our innovations to families in need through Baby2Baby's network."

In addition to the product donation, Graco will also give $10,000 to support Baby2Baby's Sweet Dreams initiative, which aims to provide every child with a safe place to sleep. Sleep safety is an important issue to the organization, as the cost of safe sleep options is prohibitive for many low-income families, making children living in poverty the most vulnerable. As Graco's top priority is to develop safe products for children, this partnership was one they were eager to support.

"We are so thankful to Graco for their generous donation of over $250,000 worth of essential items for the children and families in our program. These playards, car seats and strollers are game-changing safety items for the children in poverty we serve, and we could not think of a better way to celebrate Baby Safety Month," Baby2Baby co-presidents, Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein.

The partnership kicks-off in September 2019, in honor of Baby Safety Month, and is rooted in their shared belief that all children should have access to a safe mode of transportation, a safe place to sleep and a safe place to develop, grow and learn. With this donation, Graco and Baby2Baby hope to make a positive impact on low-income communities.

For more information on Graco and to check out their latest products, please visit GracoBaby.com. To learn about Baby2Baby and ways you can get involved, visit their website Baby2Baby.org.

ABOUT GRACO CHILDREN'S PRODUCTS

Graco is one of the most recognized children's products brands that provides innovative and reliable solutions to help parents make smart choices while taking care of their little ones. For more than 60 years, Graco has built high quality products that parents can trust, including car seats, strollers, travel systems, swings, highchairs, playards and nursery care essentials. Graco is part of Newell Brands Inc., a leading global consumer products company, with its products available globally through a variety of retail partners.

ABOUT NEWELL BRANDS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Jostens®, Marmot®, Rawlings®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Waddington and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com

ABOUT BABY2BABY

Baby2Baby provides low-income children ages 0-12 years with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. By distributing to non-profit partner organizations including homeless and domestic violence shelters, Head Start programs, foster care programs and children's hospitals, Baby2Baby will serve more than 180,000 children in Los Angeles this year and tens of thousands more across the country through the Baby2Baby National Network.

