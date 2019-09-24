Graco Supply Company and E.V. Roberts Unite as GracoRoberts

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graco Supply Company ("Graco") today announced its name and logo identity change to GracoRoberts as a next step in the integration since acquiring aerospace distributor E.V. Roberts in May 2019.

The recent acquisition cements GracoRoberts as the single largest and most technically-focused specialty chemicals distributor to serve the North American aerospace market. The combined customer base now has access to a more diverse portfolio of products in multiple fully-authorized stocking locations across the country, and an expansive range of value-added services designed to solve complex engineering problems.

The organization's premier channel partners – 3M, Airtech, Akzo Nobel, Castrol, Eastman, Henkel, Hexcel, Huntsman, ITW Polymers, Mask-Off, Momentive, Resin Formulators, Scott Bader, Sika, and Zip-Chem -- benefit from a deep breadth of channels and expertise to market, promote, sell, and specify their brands to nearly 5,000 customers serving the aerospace and advanced manufacturing markets.

"We are thrilled to be at this next stage in the integration, with a new company name and logo identity in GracoRoberts," said Jason Caldwell, President and CEO. "Retaining the best of each brand in this way honors the 140 years of aerospace heritage and equity we have developed and earned. As one powerful new organization, we are united in our mission to deliver superior engineered materials, made possible by impeccable support," he continued.

Allison Lombardo, EVP of Marketing & Customer Service, described the strategy behind GracoRoberts' brand development, "Through Voice of Customer surveys, we gained a deeper understanding of the powerful equity in our original names, and more clarity about what our customers value that we are successfully delivering on every single day." Those insights were honed, and ultimately incorporated into the new company name and progressive and streamlined new logo design.

Caldwell elaborated on the integration and its positive impact on the marketplace, "While GracoRoberts is one unified company with a new name and brand, we must continue to operate as two separate organizations while we implement a thoughtfully planned roadmap to integrate our operations, quality systems and ISO9001:2015 and AS9100 Rev D/AS9120 Rev B certifications, and ERP platforms. This phased approach will enable our employees across all seven locations to best serve you at every step along the way."

To date, the company is delivering on its promise to offer a broader range of products and services to its customers. GracoRoberts is now an authorized distributor at all seven stocking locations for 3M, Akzo Nobel, Castrol, Eastman, Henkel, Momentive, Resin Formulators, and Scott Bader – a critical milestone in delivering impeccable support.

The progress behind this innovation is fueled by private equity group CM Equity Partners. With nearly 30 years of experience providing growth capital to the aerospace, defense and federal services sectors, CM Equity Partners supports and enables the company's strong track record of growth.

GracoRoberts operates from Fort Worth with distribution and service centers in all major aerospace hubs, including the West (Carson and Burbank, CA), Pacific Northwest (Kent, WA), Southeast/East (North Carolina, Atlanta) and Central (Wichita, KS).

About GracoRoberts

Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, GracoRoberts (www.gracoroberts.com) is the single largest and most technically-focused specialty chemicals distributor to serve the North American aerospace market. We are a full-service supplier of complex engineered materials for aerospace OEM and MRO segments, composites, electronics, and other advanced manufacturing industries. We are fully AS- and ISO-certified and authorized to distribute 3M, Airtech, Akzo Nobel, Castrol, Eastman, Henkel, Hexcel, Huntsman, ITW Polymers, Mask-Off, Momentive, Resin Formulators, Scott Bader, Sika, and Zip Chem, and can source other providers upon request. We differentiate by adding value: services include distribution, custom formulation, specialty packaging, vendor managed inventory, intermix paint services, and an on-staff Chemist, lab, and testing facility. For 140 years, GracoRoberts has delivered superior engineered materials with impeccable support to thousands of customers from more than 65 countries and all seven continents around the globe.

About CM Equity Partners

CM Equity Partners (CMEP) (www.cmequity.com), based in New York, NY, provides capital to the Federal services and aerospace and defense industries. For nearly thirty years, CMEP has partnered with management teams to build value in its investment companies by leveraging its long-standing industry knowledge, relationships, operating experience, and its corporate finance, M&A, and private equity expertise. CMEP provides an active and collaborative management approach to its investments, developing long-term strategic plans and supporting re-investment of profits to grow and broaden a company's revenue base and capabilities. CMEP's investments are structured with flexibility across a broad spectrum of the capital structure, including equity, structured equity and mezzanine debt.

Contact: Ashley Fontes, afontes@gracoroberts.com, (562) 333-4705

SOURCE Graco Supply Company

