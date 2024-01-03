Grad Solutions Launches Free Arkansas Adult High School Diploma Program

News provided by

Graduation Solutions, LLC

03 Jan, 2024, 11:45 ET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grad Solutions, a leading education provider, is proud to announce the launch of the Free Arkansas Adult Workforce Diploma Program, catering to non-graduates ages 21 and older. This initiative will create a significant impact across Arkansas through intentional investment in the undereducated adult population and ongoing development of the qualified workforce.

Continue Reading
Grad Solutions’ Free Adult Workforce Diploma Program in Arkansas Empowers Adults to Achieve High School Diplomas Online
Grad Solutions’ Free Adult Workforce Diploma Program in Arkansas Empowers Adults to Achieve High School Diplomas Online
Adults in Arkansas have a chance to earn their high school diploma for free through a new program launching statewide.
Adults in Arkansas have a chance to earn their high school diploma for free through a new program launching statewide.

Spurred by the recent passage of House Bill 1529, Act 546, this collaboration between Grad Solutions and the Arkansas Department of Education marks a significant milestone in providing accessible education for adults desiring their high school diploma.

The 2020 U.S. Census Bureau identified approximately 274,000 adults in Arkansas as never earning a high school diploma, constituting 9.1% of the state's total population. These statistics underscore the demand for alternative educational solutions to address those underserved by traditional education.

"The Free Arkansas Adult Workforce Diploma Program will not only impact the lives of participating students, but also extend its influence to their children, communities, and the state at large," said Jeremiah Lee, Executive Director of Strategy at Grad Solutions. "Whether residing in rural or urban areas, Arkansans now have the opportunity to earn for free their high school diploma through the accessible and tailored framework of this innovative program."

Grad Solutions provides a flexible, online model which can be customized to each student's schedule. The program is backed by a team of highly qualified mentors and teachers providing the necessary support for credit completion, high school graduation, and workforce development. The program is committed to delivering breakthrough, convenient, and personalized education experiences for adults pursuing this significant milestone.

For more information, please visit: www.iwantmydiploma.com/arkansas

About Grad Solutions

Grad Solutions is a leading online education program dedicated to providing flexible and personalized high school completion programs for adult students of all ages, empowering them to achieve their educational and career goals. At present, we proudly serve a student body exceeding 4000.

  • Access to courses 24/7
  • Self-paced, get started anytime
  • Flexible, no attendance or seat time required
  • Free tutoring, personal mentoring, and other resources
  • Use your work hours from your job to earn elective credits

For Media Contact:

Elizabeth Urquijo
Public Relations Specialist
M: (602) 617-3725
E: [email protected]

SOURCE Graduation Solutions, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.