GRADBRIDGE LAUNCHES SECOND-LOOK PRIVATE STUDENT LENDING PROGRAM AND PARTNERSHIP WITH HATCH BANK

Fintech Now Accepting Applications for Private Student Loans Designed to Assist Academically Progressing Students Who Narrowly Miss Traditional Lender Approval Criteria

WILMINGTON, Del., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GradBridge, the fintech company focused exclusively on second-look private student lending, today announced the launch of its student lending program backed by Acorn Investment Partners , a portfolio company of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P. ("Oaktree") and a sponsor-bank partnership with Hatch Bank. The fintech is now accepting applications for its private student loans program, offered through Hatch Bank, designed to help more students overcome financial barriers and continue their higher education. The launch follows the previously announced closing of a $20 million Series A funding round led by Acorn Investment Partners.

The need for private student loan solutions like GradBridge has never been greater. Today, more than half of undergraduates at four-year schools drop out, with financial strain cited as the leading cause. College dropouts earn 30% less over their lifetime and are 50% more likely to experience unemployment, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. With major federal financial aid changes set to take effect in July 2026, GradBridge and the private student loan market will play an increasingly critical role for students and families.

"GradBridge was created to address a simple but urgent problem: academically capable students are too often left behind by traditional lending models, not because they lack ability, but because the system wasn't built with them in mind," said GradBridge CEO Jen O'Donald. "By aligning credit evaluation with academic progress and providing a second-look option, we're giving students a meaningful pathway to stay enrolled and finish their degrees."

GradBridge offers second-look private student loans to creditworthy upperclassmen and graduate students who are academically progressing and who narrowly miss approval under traditional private student lending models. Now available at more than 2,000 Title IV schools in the U.S., GradBridge private student loans offer fixed and variable interest rates, flexible repayment options and terms from five to 15 years. Loans are originated through Hatch Bank, a purpose-built, tech-forward sponsor bank that provides specialized financial products and services.

"Hatch Bank is proud to partner with GradBridge to expand responsible access to private student lending for borrowers who are actively progressing toward degree completion," said Hatch Bank President Amanda Swoverland. "GradBridge's approach creates an important second pathway for students and families seeking flexible financing solutions that help keep academic goals within reach. At Hatch, we partner with innovative platforms to responsibly deliver credit where it can drive meaningful outcomes, and this collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting students as they complete undergraduate and graduate programs. We're excited to work alongside Jen and her team to help more students successfully finish their educational journeys."

The fintech is led by a seasoned team of student lending and financial services veterans. Key leadership includes CEO Jen O'Donald, CFO Brian Carp, COO Lisa Kaplan and a network of advisors that includes Paul Thome, former President of Sallie Mae Bank, and Dan Hill, former Chief Credit Officer of Sallie Mae. To deliver a comprehensive origination-to-servicing infrastructure aligned with best practices in compliance, risk management, and operational excellence, GradBridge partners with leading industry providers, including CampusDoor, Nelnet, Gestalt, and Maquette Advisors.

Loans originated by Hatch Bank, a California-chartered industrial bank, Member FDIC. Terms and conditions apply. See website for complete details. To learn more, visit www.gradbridge.com.

About GradBridge

GradBridge is a fintech company focused exclusively on second-look private student lending designed to transform how students access the funding they need to graduate. Founded by veteran student loan executives, GradBridge provides a first-of-its-kind, student lending approach for upperclassmen and graduate students who are making academic progress but narrowly miss approval from traditional lenders. With a mission to close the gap between ambition and opportunity, GradBridge transforms loan denials into graduation success stories, unlocking long-term financial independence and brighter futures. Learn more at www.gradbridge.com.

About Hatch Bank

Hatch Bank is a purpose-built, tech-forward sponsor bank that forgoes the one-size-fits-all approach to offer specialized financial products and services. Hatch empowers lending partners to be successful by providing tailored financial solutions, deep industry expertise, and collaborative partnerships. Hatch offers a variety of embedded lending solutions, including solar and healthcare financing, commercial cards, and retail point-of-sale. Headquartered in San Marcos, California, the bank has approximately $150mm in total assets and is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. To learn more and hatch a partnership that goes beyond banking, please visit the Hatch Bank website, www.hatchbank.com.

