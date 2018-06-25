GradeCam Continues To Think Outside The Bubble

Despite intense speculation and anticipation ahead of GradeCam's big announcement, the new feature reveal both met and exceeded expectations. GradeCam introduced a futuristic new answer format powered by Aita – their proprietary Artificial Intelligence Teaching Assistant technology – that can read and score handwritten letters and words up to twenty characters in length.

Yes, you read that correctly. GradeCam can now read and grade responses that have simply been written out by hand. No bubbles required. This remarkable functionality makes an array of assessment types possible – including spelling tests, short answers, fill-in-the-blank, and more.

"We are continually developing new and innovative ways to be responsive to the needs of our teachers," says GradeCam CEO Rob Porter. "Our goal is always to help them be more efficient and effective with the methods they are already using in their classrooms."

Current GradeCam users will soon be able to subscribe to the new handwritten question type as an add-on to their School/District GradeCam Go! license. No special equipment or forms will be required. All free trial users will have access for 60 Days.

As always, teachers can scan and score assessments using any existing mobile, computer, or document camera, and auto-transfer grades with the touch of a button.

Teachers and administrators interested in GradeCam's groundbreaking education solutions can sign up for a 60-day free trial or pilot program or learn more by visiting www.GradeCam.com or by reaching out to sales@gradecam.com.

