GradGuard Expands Renters Insurance Program to Students in Rhode Island

Leading Student Protection Program Now Available in 49 States.

PHOENIX, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GradGuard , the number one provider of college tuition and renters insurance programs, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its renters insurance program to include coverage in the state of Rhode Island. This expansion marks a significant milestone in GradGuard's mission to help students educate and protect themselves from the risks of college life.

GradGuard's Renters Insurance program is now available to students in Rhode Island.

GradGuard's Renters Insurance is designed specifically for college students, offering liability coverage, worldwide coverage for personal property, and a low deductible. With the inclusion of Rhode Island, GradGuard now offers its renters insurance program in 49 states.

"We are thrilled to bring our renters insurance solution to students in Rhode Island," said John Fees, co-founder and CEO of GradGuard. "As students prepare for the upcoming year, it's crucial to ensure that their possessions are protected against unexpected losses. Our renters insurance can provide a safety net, allowing students to focus on their studies without worrying about the financial burden of replacing lost or damaged items."

"We worked closely with GradGuard to expand the renters insurance offering to Rhode Island," said Kylie Jones, Senior Product Manager of Personal Lines, Admitted Property and Analytics at Markel Specialty. "We are here to help support students when the unexpected happens, and they need to file a claim."

GradGuard's Renters Insurance offers exclusive student-focused benefits, including:

Coverage for personal property, such as laptops, textbooks, and furniture, in the event of theft, fire, water damage, or other covered perils

Liability protection in case of accidental damage to the rental property or injury to others

Low-cost monthly or annual premiums

"The expansion into Rhode Island reinforces our commitment to serving the evolving needs of college students nationwide," added Fees. "We look forward to working with Rhode Island colleges and universities to educate students about the importance of renters insurance and provide them with the coverage they need to protect their belongings."

For more information about GradGuard's Renters Insurance policies, visit www.gradguard.com/renters .

AboutGradGuard:

GradGuard is the #1 provider of college renters and tuition insurance. Since 2009, GradGuard has protected more than 1.7 million students at more than 1,900 unique institutions.

GradGuard's innovative protections are embedded within the enrollment processes of the largest and most prestigious universities in the United States, ensuring their students are protected from the risks of college life.

About Markel:

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc., we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers, and clients – that differentiates us worldwide. Coverage is provided by Markel American Insurance Company and/or Markel Insurance Company. Terms and conditions for rates and coverages varies.

