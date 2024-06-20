GradGuard Expands Social Purpose Entity, College Life Protected to Support Higher Education Initiatives

College Life Protected Introduces New Grant Program to Fund Research and Support Professional Development

PHOENIX, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GradGuard , the number one provider of college tuition and renters' insurance programs, is pleased to announce the launch of its social purpose entity, College Life Protected.

GradGuard founded College Life Protected , in 2020, as a social purpose entity that supports programs, research, professional development, and best practices in higher education that promote greater confidence in its value as a public good.

GradGuard GradGuard

Since its founding, College Life Protected has supported several mission-aligned organizations including The JED Foundation, Clery Center, Education Forward Arizona, and the Spencer Educational Foundation, among others.

In line with its mission, College Life Protected is introducing a new grant program designed to support schools in their efforts to foster greater college completion. Higher education institutions and graduate students are invited to submit applications for funding to support projects and initiatives that align with College Life Protected's goal of promoting greater confidence in the value of higher education.

"While GradGuard helps schools educate and protect students from the risks of college life, this endeavor aims to provide schools and their staff with greater professional development and research opportunities," said John Fees, co-founder and CEO of GradGuard. "Our commitment to student success extends beyond our pioneering tuition and renters protection programs, and these investments can help advance research and implement best practices that strengthen outcomes of colleges and universities."

Individuals and schools may apply for funding grants for initiatives such as:

Graduate research that provides insights on policies, programs, and services that enable greater college completion.

Graduate research that identifies institutional conduct that builds confidence in the value of higher education as a public good and reduces the financial risks and cost of college.

Professional development for students or professional staff in higher education.

Publications and programs that support a holistic, cross-functional understanding of prevalent risks in higher education.

In addition to these activities, College Life Protected also provides support to non-profit organizations whose missions align with the social impact causes recommended by the GradGuard Advisory Board .

"We understand that schools are seeking innovative ways to better support their students and staff, but often face budgetary constraints," said Wimer Alberto, Vice President of University Relations at GradGuard. "Through College Life Protected, we aim to alleviate some of that financial burden and enable schools to implement initiatives that will have a lasting impact on their campus communities."

Schools interested in applying for a grant can visit College Life Protected to access the application form and guidelines. Grants will be awarded on a semesterly basis, with priority given to projects that demonstrate a clear plan for improving student outcomes, promoting mental health and well-being, or advancing research surrounding activities that support greater college completion.

For more information about College Life Protected and the grant program, please visit www.collegelifeprotected.org .

About GradGuard:

GradGuard is the authority on helping schools educate and protect students from the risks of college life. As the #1 provider of college tuition and renters' insurance, GradGuard's pioneering protections have served more than 1.7 million students at more than 1,900 unique institutions.

GradGuard's national technology platform embeds its innovative insurance protections within the enrollment processes of nearly 600 institutions in the United States, helping schools increase college completion and reduce the cost of college by covering preventable financial losses.

Contact:

Natalie Hubertus

Sr. Director, Marketing

602-341-5947

[email protected]

SOURCE GradGuard