GradGuard Issues Back-to-School Reminder for College Students and Families to Protect Themselves with Renters Insurance

PHOENIX, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As students across the country prepare to return to college campuses, GradGuard, the number one provider of college tuition and renters insurance programs, urges families to consider how to protect themselves from the risks of college life.

College marks a significant milestone for many young adults, often representing their first taste of independence and newfound responsibilities. Among these responsibilities is the important task of safeguarding personal belongings, a consideration that may be new to many students.

"Students and families are smart be aware of the risks that come with living on or off campus," said John Fees, co-founder and CEO of GradGuard. "The average college student brings thousands of dollars' worth of personal property to campus, from laptops and bikes and more. The potential financial loss from theft or damage can be substantial."

Recent Clery Act Reports reveal an alarming average of 24,000 crime and safety incidents are reported annually on college campuses. Over 3 million students living in on-campus housing are likely unaware that their college or university is unlikely to replace stolen or damaged personal property.

2,411 robberies were reported on average annually

1,840 fires were reported on average annually

20,521 burglaries were reported on average annually

This underscores the real risks students face, even in seemingly secure environments like residence halls or campus facilities.

GradGuard's College Renters Insurance offers a solution tailored specifically to the needs of college students. Here are five compelling reasons why families are smart to consider renters protection:

Protection Against Theft: With thousands of reported incidents each year on college campuses nationwide, theft is a genuine concern. Liability Coverage: Unintentional damage happens, especially in shared living spaces. Whether a sprinkler head discharges from a football being tossed around or a student left a candle burning overnight that caused a fire, renters insurance can protect students from financial liability for damage to their residence hall and to others' property. Affordability: GradGuard's policies start with a flexible $100 deductible and no credit check, making College Renters Insurance an accessible option for budget-conscious students and families. Worldwide Property Coverage: Protection extends beyond the residence hall, covering students' belongings whether they're studying abroad, visiting home on break, or anywhere in the world. Valuable Financial Literacy: Insurance is a part of life, and a college renters insurance policy is often a student's first insurance policy. Parents can have peace of mind knowing their student's belongings are protected.

"College is a time for growth and learning, not worrying about replacing stolen or damaged property," Fees added. "Our goal at GradGuard is to provide affordable, student-focused coverage with no sneaky 'gotchas' allowing students to focus on their education."

For more information about GradGuard's College Renters Insurance and to explore available policies, visit www.gradguard.com/renters.

About GradGuard:

GradGuard is the authority on helping schools educate and protect students from the risks of college life. As the #1 provider of college tuition and renters insurance, GradGuard's pioneering protections have served more than 1.7 million students at more than 1,900 unique institutions.

GradGuard's national technology platform embeds its innovative insurance protections within the enrollment processes of more than 600 institutions in the United States, helping schools increase college completion and reduce the cost of college by reducing preventable financial losses.

