GradGuard Network of Colleges and Universities Surpasses 600 School Partners

Growth Demonstrates Commitment by Schools Nationwide to Educate and Protect Their Students from the Risks of College Life

PHOENIX, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GradGuard, the number one provider of college tuition and renters insurance programs, is pleased to announce that it has surpassed 600 school partners, marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to help schools educate and protect students from the financial risks of college life.

This achievement, reached with the additions of the University of Kentucky, the University of Nebraska, and Mississippi State University, among others, represents a substantial expansion of GradGuard's network, offering tuition and renters insurance to the 18 million college students who invest more than $500 billion in American higher education.

"Reaching 600 school partners is a testament to the value GradGuard provides to schools and the students they serve," said John Fees, Co-Founder and CEO of GradGuard. "More importantly, it reflects the increasing awareness among colleges and universities of the need to provide protection programs to safeguard students' educational investments and personal property. Our institutional partners are among the most innovative and transparent in the country."

GradGuard's partnerships enable schools to seamlessly integrate insurance offerings into their tuition and housing processes, providing students and families with easy access to college-focused protections. GradGuard's Tuition Insurance can provide reimbursement for up to 100% of tuition, room and board, and academic fees when a student withdraws for a covered illness, injury, mental health condition, or other covered reason. GradGuard's College Renters Insurance is specifically designed for college students, offering liability coverage, worldwide coverage for personal property, and a low deductible.

Fees continued, "College is not risk-free. This milestone is all about the students and families that GradGuard enables schools to protect as they pursue their education. We are deeply committed to ensuring that each student and family is given the opportunity to protect themselves through GradGuard's pioneering suite of programs, helping them overcome financial losses that can disrupt their education."

