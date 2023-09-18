GradGuard Recognized as a RISE Elite Top 50 Internship Award Recipient

News provided by

GradGuard

18 Sep, 2023, 08:33 ET

GradGuard distinguished for being most inclusive internship

PHOENIX, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GradGuard, the number one provider of college tuition and renters insurance programs, is thrilled to announce its recognition as one of the RISE Elite Top 50 Internships.

Rising Insurance Star Executives (RISE) offers multiple resources to young professionals looking to build a successful career in the insurance industry, such as networking, mentorship, training, recognition, education, scholarships, and leadership opportunities.

The RISE Elite Top 50 Internships is an annual program that identifies and publishes a list of the 50 best internship programs in the insurance industry across the U.S.

Each year, RISE receives over 300 submissions for consideration. The submission process involves intricate details about how an insurance organization values interns and fosters a successful internship program. Among some of the very large, long-established companies on the list, GradGuard's program was distinguished as the Most Inclusive Internship.

"Our internship program runs with a purpose," said Marques Brown, Sr. Director of Membership Experience at GradGuard. "We prioritize hands-on mentoring and development to set our interns up for success, wherever their career takes them."

With a focus on innovation and collaboration, GradGuard has created a dynamic internship program that encourages creativity and critical thinking. Interns at GradGuard have the opportunity to work closely with customer service professionals, software developers, and marketing professionals, by contributing to meaningful projects and gain valuable insights into the ever-evolving landscape of student protection in higher education.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized as a RISE Elite Top 50 Internship," said John Fees, co-founder and CEO of GradGuard. "At GradGuard, we believe in investing in the growth and development of our interns, not only for their benefit, but also as a way to contribute to the future of the insurance industry. This recognition is a testament to our dedication to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation."

As a recipient of the RISE Elite Top 50 Internships, GradGuard joins an elite group of organizations recognized for their dedication to intern development and advancing young professionals in the insurance industry. To see the full list of award recipients, click here.

About GradGuard:
GradGuard is the #1 provider of college renters and tuition insurance. Since 2009, GradGuard has protected more than 1.3 million students at more than 1,800 unique institutions. GradGuard's innovative protections are embedded within the enrollment processes of the largest and most prestigious universities in the United States, ensuring their students are protected from the risks of college life.

Contact:
Natalie Hubertus
Sr. Director of Marketing
650-302-5656
[email protected]

SOURCE GradGuard

