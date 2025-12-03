Gradial Raises $35 Million to Redefine Enterprise Marketing Through AI Agents

SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gradial, the enterprise software company defining agentic marketing operations, today announced it has raised $35 million in Series B funding led by VMG Partners, with participation from existing investors Madrona and Pruven Capital. This brings the company's total funding since launching to $55 million.

While early AI tools focused on generating content, Gradial built its foundation on managing the content supply chain, the operational backbone of enterprise marketing. Gradial's agents automate the execution layer of marketing: authoring, brand redesigns, QA, and large-scale campaign operations across existing systems and workflows.

"Every enterprise marketing team faces the same challenge," said Doug Tallmadge, Co-Founder and CEO of Gradial. "Their current tools and processes are too fragmented for them to move at the speed they need. Gradial agents live inside the workflow and learn to do the work just like a human employee would. This isn't just another gen AI experiment – it's a platform that transforms the enterprise through real and tangible ROI."

Gradial's customers include many global enterprises, making Gradial one of the only agentic startups deployed at scale in the Fortune 1000. These teams came to Gradial with the same challenge: operations, not creative, are the bottleneck for launching personalized campaigns. Ten or more roles touch every marketing request—project managers, designers, developers, content authors, copywriters, and QA specialists—slowing execution and blocking personalization at scale. Consumers demand fresh, personalized content, but weeks of work and review cycles sit between a marketing brief and a customer facing experience.

Gradial's agents streamline marketing operations for leading brands like T-Mobile by integrating directly into enterprise tools and systems and reasoning through complex work. Day to day, Gradial agents read context from fragmented systems and give marketers a team of digital coworkers to execute campaign operations, eliminating backlogs and speeding migrations. Gradial also ensures that every request is 100% compliant, brand adherent, and accessible so review cycles are short and systematic.

"Gradial is achieving our goal of reducing time to market by 80% plus which is opening up valuable capacity to take on 10x more volume of work, especially as it relates to contextual experiences," said Nick Pappas, Senior Director Digital Business Management at T-Mobile. "Additionally, the time saving is also allowing for increased focus on more complex strategic efforts, because every day, content management is automated and accelerated."

By solving for workflow complexity, Gradial enables marketing teams to reduce execution time and increase campaign throughput while maintaining quality, brand, and compliance adherence.

"Our ecosystem of enterprise marketers tells us over and over that the operational drag of deploying content is the biggest barrier to delivering quality marketing at scale," said Sam Shapiro, Partner at VMG Partners. "The biggest and most innovative brands in the world spend tens of millions of dollars on content delivery drudgery, and Gradial revolutionizes that. Their excitement about Gradial's ability to free them from execution and refocus on strategic impact has been exceptional."

The company will use the new funding to accelerate development of its platform and expand its Seattle-based team across engineering, product, and go-to-market.

About Gradial

Gradial is a leading agentic AI company transforming enterprise marketing operations. The company's AI agents help businesses manage and accelerate their content supply chains by automating the mundane and time-consuming work between creation and customer experiences. Founded in Seattle by Doug Tallmadge, Anish Chadalavada, Deip Kumar, and Anup Chamrajnagar, Gradial partners with enterprise marketing organizations to unlock time and elevate focus toward high-impact, strategic initiatives. For more information about Gradial and its agentic platform for marketing operations, visit www.gradial.com .

About VMG Partners

VMG Partners is a growth equity firm founded in 2005 to identify and support the growth of innovative companies into iconic brands that span generations. Headquartered in San Francisco, the firm invests through its two core funds, Consumer and Technology, and is guided by the thesis that progress and innovation will prevail over the status quo. VMG specializes in enterprise and founder partnerships that drive successful investments, mergers and acquisitions across beauty and personal care, food and beverage, health and wellness, pet, and technology that powers operational excellence for consumer brands. For more information on VMG Partners, please visit www.vmgpartners.com.

