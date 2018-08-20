gradient A.I. acquired by business leader Stan Smith

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The gradient A.I. business unit of Milliman has been acquired by the practice leader Stan Smith.

The business is now fully independent and will continue to support existing and new clients.

"Our clients have been strongly supportive of the spin out," states Stan Smith, Founder and CEO of gradient A.I. "They consistently congratulate us on beginning this exciting new phase."

gradient AI looks forward to delivering ever increasing value to clients and to working closely with Milliman whenever there is an opportunity to do so.

gradient A.I. media contact: stan.smith@gradientai.com

Milliman media contact: jeremy.engdahl-johnson@milliman.com

https://www.gradientai.com

SOURCE gradient A.I.

