Gradient Announces Two New Board and Committee Members Added to The Academy of Toxicological Sciences

The Academy of Toxicological Sciences announces two Gradient scientists amongst its newly elected Board and Committee Members.

BOSTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Toxicological Sciences (ATS) has recently announced newly elected Board and Committee Members, including two Gradient scientists. Gradient's Dr. Julie E. Goodman was elected Vice President, and Dr. Tom Lewandowski was elected to the Awards Committee.

ATS is a leading international organization that certifies toxicologists by peer review of education, professional experience, leadership, and demonstrated achievement and scientific expertise. This organization forms a professional community of toxicologists recognized by their peers for their expertise and sound scientific judgment in toxicology.

Julie E. Goodman, Ph.D., DABT, FACE, ATS, is an epidemiologist and board-certified toxicologist with expertise evaluating human health risks associated with chemical exposures in a variety of contexts, including products, foods, and medical applications. She also assesses risks associated with occupational and environmental exposures. Dr. Goodman is a fellow of both the American College of Epidemiology and ATS. She has authored numerous original peer-reviewed research articles, review articles (including systematic reviews and meta-analyses), and book chapters on a wide variety of chemicals and health outcomes.

Tom Lewandowski, Ph.D., DABT, ERT, ATS, is a toxicologist and chemist with experience in the areas of product safety evaluation, pharmacokinetics, metals toxicology, and developmental toxicology. He is board certified as a toxicologist in both the US and Europe. Dr. Lewandowski is an affiliate faculty member at the University of Washington School of Public Health, where he lectures on toxicology and risk assessment. He is a member of the American Industrial Hygiene Association's Occupational Exposure Limit (OEL) Committee, which reviews toxicology data to develop workplace exposure guidelines for new chemical agents.

Please join us in congratulating Drs. Goodman and Lewandowski for their new positions.

Gradient is an environmental and risk sciences consulting firm renowned for scientific excellence. We provide cutting-edge risk sciences consulting services to design and strategize responsive and protective solutions to environmental and human health challenges.

Contact:

Bethany Vasecka,

Director of Marketing, Gradient

[email protected]

Keywords:

Gradient, Julie E. Goodman, Tom Lewandowski, Toxicology, Certified Toxicologists, Academy of Toxicological Sciences (ATS)

SOURCE Gradient LLC