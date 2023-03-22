Gradient Awarded Top 10 Best Computational Toxicology Specialty Section Abstract in the Society of Toxicology Annual Meeting

Gradient scientist Dr. Isaac Mohar was awarded Top 10 abstract in the Computational Toxicology Specialty Section category as part of the scientific proceedings in the Society of Toxicology 2023 Annual Meeting

BOSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Toxicology (SOT) Computational Toxicology Specialty Section has awarded Gradient's abstract one of the Top 10 abstracts for the Computational Toxicology Specialty Section of its 2023 Annual Meeting. The winning abstract, "Frameworks for In Silico Toxicity Screening of Novel Odorants," was authored by Dr. Isaac Mohar, Brad Hansen, Destiny Mims, and Dr. Joel Mainland. The poster was presented at SOT's 62nd Annual Meeting and ToxExpo.

Gradient scientist Dr. Isaac Mohar was awarded Top 10 abstract in the Computational Toxicology Specialty Section category as part of the scientific proceedings in the Society of Toxicology 2023 Annual Meeting.

According to the SOT website, "The SOT Specialty Sections represent the breadth and diversity of the toxicological sciences by focusing on specific toxicological areas." The Computational Toxicology Specialty Section focuses on computational toxicology, "a multidisciplinary science that requires understanding of computational sciences, systems biology, exposure science, risk assessment, and risk management."

This "Top 10 Best SOT-CTSS Abstract Award" is one of many awards offered by the Computational Toxicology Specialty Section. Any abstract submitted to SOT that focuses on computational toxicology is eligible for this award.

Dr. Mohar is a principal scientist at Gradient and an expert in toxicology and immunology. He has over 20 years of experience in drug and chemical toxicology, immunology, and reproductive biology research.

Please join us in congratulating Dr. Mohar and his fellow authors on receiving this award!

Gradient LLC is an environmental and risk sciences consulting firm renowned for scientific excellence. We provide cutting-edge risk sciences consulting services to design and strategize responsive and protective solutions to environmental and human health challenges.

Contact:

Bethany Vasecka, Director of Marketing

Gradient

[email protected]

SOURCE Gradient LLC