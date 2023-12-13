Gradient Learning Names New Executive Director

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gradient Learning announced that Monica Milligan has been appointed as its new Executive Director. Monica has served as Gradient Learning's Chief Program Officer since joining the organization in 2021 after a long track record of excellence across different sectors, roles, and strategies. With more than 15 years of nonprofit, teaching, and education experience combined, she has spent much of her career creating solutions to help reimagine education in our nation's schools.

In her tenure at Gradient, Monica has led iterations of the Summit Learning program based on feedback from partner schools to better meet the changing needs of teachers and educators. In her new role, Monica will continue to prioritize helping equip educators across the country with the skills they need to provide a whole student approach to education.

"I'm thrilled to continue to build upon the vision we've been working on with partner schools. We're on a mission to rebuild education and have committed partner schools and a talented team to accomplish this," Miligan said.

"It is the highlight of my time at Gradient to share that Monica Milligan has accepted the role as Gradient's next Executive Director. I'm thrilled to hand over the reins to someone who will not miss a beat in tackling some of the challenges and opportunities ahead," said Andrew Goldin, Gradient's immediate past Executive DIrector.

Education is a passion Milligan carries into her personal life by serving as a board member and vice president of Park Ridge School District 64, near Chicago. Monica lives in Chicago with her husband and two daughters.

"Congratulations to Monica," said Sandra Liu Huang, Head of Education at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. "Her experience working hand-in-hand with educators makes her an ideal choice to lead Gradient Learning. I look forward to continuing to work together towards meaningful innovation with students and teachers."

About Gradient Learning

As a nonprofit organization led by educators, Gradient Learning is a trusted partner — to communities, schools, educators — that creates captivating solutions to meet the holistic needs of every child while fostering success for all. We are empowering an underpowered educational system to work for students of today and tomorrow. Our offerings include the Summit Learning program — a research-based approach to education designed to drive student engagement, meaningful learning, and strong student-teacher relationships — and Along , a teacher-student connection builder.

