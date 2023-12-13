Gradient Learning Names New Executive Director

News provided by

Gradient Learning

13 Dec, 2023, 10:30 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gradient Learning announced that Monica Milligan has been appointed as its new Executive Director. Monica has served as Gradient Learning's Chief Program Officer since joining the organization in 2021 after a long track record of excellence across different sectors, roles, and strategies. With more than 15 years of nonprofit, teaching, and education experience combined, she has spent much of her career creating solutions to help reimagine education in our nation's schools.

In her tenure at Gradient, Monica has led iterations of the Summit Learning program based on feedback from partner schools to better meet the changing needs of teachers and educators. In her new role, Monica will continue to prioritize helping equip educators across the country with the skills they need to provide a whole student approach to education.

"I'm thrilled to continue to build upon the vision we've been working on with partner schools. We're on a mission to rebuild education and have committed partner schools and a talented team to accomplish this," Miligan said.

"It is the highlight of my time at Gradient to share that Monica Milligan has accepted the role as Gradient's next Executive Director. I'm thrilled to hand over the reins to someone who will not miss a beat in tackling some of the challenges and opportunities ahead," said Andrew Goldin, Gradient's immediate past Executive DIrector.

Education is a passion Milligan carries into her personal life by serving as a board member and vice president of Park Ridge School District 64, near Chicago. Monica lives in Chicago with her husband and two daughters.

"Congratulations to Monica," said Sandra Liu Huang, Head of Education at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. "Her experience working hand-in-hand with educators makes her an ideal choice to lead Gradient Learning. I look forward to continuing to work together towards meaningful innovation with students and teachers."

For questions, contact Christine Clark at [email protected].

About Gradient Learning

As a nonprofit organization led by educators, Gradient Learning is a trusted partner — to communities, schools, educators — that creates captivating solutions to meet the holistic needs of every child while fostering success for all. We are empowering an underpowered educational system to work for students of today and tomorrow. Our offerings include the Summit Learning program — a research-based approach to education designed to drive student engagement, meaningful learning, and strong student-teacher relationships — and Along, a teacher-student connection builder.

SOURCE Gradient Learning

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.