Gradient Toxicologist Lindsey Borton Finalist for 2026 Lush Prize

The Lush Prize announced that Gradient scientist Lindsey Borton and Medtronic scientist Kelly Coleman are finalist for the 2026 award that shows support for alternatives to animal-based testing.

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gradient announces that Principal Toxicologist Lindsey Borton and Medtronic Sr. Distinguished Toxicologist Kelly Coleman are finalists for the 2026 Lush Prize for their work using a science-based approach to show shortcomings of an animal-based test used on medical devices and support of alternatives to this animal-based testing without compromising the safety of the device and human use. Their work is documented in an article, published in the journal, Alternatives to Animal Experimentation (ALTEX).

Read the article in ALTEX: Borton, L; Coleman, K. 2025. "Material-mediated pyrogens in medical devices: Myth or reality?" ALTEX – Altern. Anim. Ex. doi: 10.14573/altex.2504231.

In this article, Gradient Principal Toxicologist Lindsey Borton and Medtronic Sr. Distinguished Toxicologist Kelly Coleman used an evidence-based toxicology approach to determine whether material-mediated pyrogens (MMPs) exist in a medical device context, and whether the rabbit pyrogen test (RPT) could detect the presence of material-mediated pyrogens (MMPs) in or on a medical device. The implications have potential to reduce animal-based testing requirements. See more

The Lush Prize aims to "reward the work of exceptional individuals or groups …promoting the use of non-animal methods of research or ending animal use in research, testing and education."

Ms. Lindsey Borton is a principal toxicologist and engineer with industry experience in medical device biological safety and risk assessment. At Gradient, Ms. Borton develops strategies for the biological safety assessment of medical devices in support of European, US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), and other worldwide medical device regulations. She also performs toxicological risk assessments of extractable and leachable compounds for human health risk assessment.

Please join us in congratulating Lindsey Borton and Kelly Coleman, and to all of the finalists on the 2026 Lush Prize shortlist.

