Gradient.io Launches First Tool to Measure Brand Health on Amazon

SEATTLE, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gradient.io, an intelligent insights platform for Amazon, today announced Gradient Score, the first tool to measure performance on the "Amazon Digital Shelf," allowing brands to see how they compare to their competitors.

"For many brands, Amazon feels like a black box full of algorithms. They need to measure their performance, but they don't know exactly how or what to optimize for," said Founder & CEO Bobby Figueroa. "With Gradient Score, we utilize machine learning to measure three core components: product positioning, brand presence, and customer response, to help brands stay on top of their Amazon product presence. It's like the FICO score of Amazon brand health."

A recent study reported that 46.7 percent of consumer product searches start on Amazon and 41 percent of retail marketers are increasing their Amazon budgets. Despite Google and Facebook maintaining a duopoly on digital ad spending, Amazon is third on the list with its U.S. ad business set to grow more than 50 percent this year.

"Consumers are making convenience a priority for content and eCommerce. Marketers and agencies don't want to wait for Nielsen data to later realize when and how they should have met the consumer at the point of purchase," said Jay Sampson, Gradient's recently appointed Chief Revenue Officer and former Adobe and Microsoft executive. "Gradient Score is a crucial tool for brands to leverage and win customer attention on Amazon this holiday season."

With Gradient Score, users will receive an aggregated score based on three core components:

Product Positioning : Positioning measures how attractively your brand's products are merchandised at the point of sale.

: Positioning measures how attractively your brand's products are merchandised at the point of sale. Brand Presence : Presence measures how effectively your brand is capturing the attention of interested shoppers.

: Presence measures how effectively your brand is capturing the attention of interested shoppers. Customer Response: Response measures how positively a brand's customers respond to its products, and how they vote at the point of sale.

"Gradient Score changes the game for brands on Amazon. It's the first tool to assess brand health," said Mark Power, co-author of Amazon for CMO's and CEO of Podean, an Amazon marketplace marketing consultancy. "Gradient Score unlocks insights never seen before and I'd recommend that all brands begin using it."

Gradient Score is a beta product, 100% free, and available today. For more information and to get your score, visit gradient.io/score .

About Gradient.io

Gradient.io is an intelligent insights platform for Amazon. Using proprietary machine learning technology, Gradient.io's platform helps brands understand and optimize their digital point-of-sale presence. Gradient.io solutions include Gradient Digital Shelf, Gradient Score, Gradient Dynamics, and Gradient Compete. Brands taking advantage of these solutions can finally unlock the full power of Amazon. For more information, visit https://gradient.io.

